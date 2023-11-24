"Thankful": Ja Morant's tattoo collection continues to grow as he shows off latest one

Following a season filled with controversy, Ja Morant is sidelined from the courts duro to his 25-game suspension. Morant continues to work back on getting to the court while also showing off his latest tattoo collection via his Instagram stories.

In one of the story posts, he included one of his latest tattoos with the caption "thankful."

Ja Morant's Instagram Story

When it comes to social media activity, the Grizzlies star continues to share bits and pieces of what he has been up to in his life.

From showcasing his latest tattoo collection to giving back to his alma mater Murray State University, Morant has been "thankful" recently, especially after Thanksgiving Day.

Speaking of Murray State University, on Oct. 5, Ja Morant sent a few of his shoes to the university's basketball players, as per the Murray State Racers Athletics' X (formerly called Twitter) account.

With his outlook of showing gratitude, it was a wholesome moment for Morant as he looks forward to returning to the league.

Memphis Grizzlies coach talked about Ja Morant's NBA return

The Memphis Grizzlies have an abysmal NBA record this season. There's no denying that they could use their star player's presence to get going in the right direction.

About Morant his return to the league, Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that the team's star player is working on staying prepared. Additionally, Morant has also been "involved" with the team this season, as per The Associated Press' Beth Harris.

"He's fully involved in practices," Jenkins said, "film sessions, individual workouts, team dinners, the social things that they're doing in the hotel room after games."

"He's pushing every button possible to get himself as prepared," Jenkins said, "but also help this team as best as he can through his brilliant IQ, his care factor, his voice, his presence, the spirit he brings. It's been awesome to see him take on, I don't want to say a leadership role, but just his investment in the group has been awesome."

Jenkins is aware of what Ja Morant's presence could do once he serves his suspension. Until then, the Memphis Grizzlies will have to adjust their approach to games without their star point guard.