Ja Morant sends cryptic message amid uncertain future with Grizzlies post playoff collapse 

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had a cryptic post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday. No one knows what he referred to in his post, but he sent a warning following their playoff elimination. On Saturday, Morant and the Grizzlies were swept by the OKC Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
"Be careful what you wish for," Morant posted.
The two-time All-Star didn't provide any context about his post. However, there have been talks about Morant's future in Memphis.
Morant couldn't help his team in the postseason after he was injured in Game 3. During a fastbreak opportunity, he received the ball from his teammate Scotty Pippen Jr., who was in front. Behind Pippen was OKC's Lu Dort, who claimed he had no idea the All-Star guard was trailing.
Morant attempted a high-flying maneuver, which ended in a disaster after Dort went under him. This caused him to have a bad fall, and he was ruled out. After 15 minutes of action, he returned to the locker room with a hip injury.
Unfortunately for Morant, he didn't play in Game 4 as Memphis was swept.
