Ja Morant sends cryptic message amid uncertain future with Grizzlies post playoff collapse 

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had a cryptic post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday. No one knows what he referred to in his post, but he sent a warning following their playoff elimination. On Saturday, Morant and the Grizzlies were swept by the OKC Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Ad

"Be careful what you wish for," Morant posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-time All-Star didn't provide any context about his post. However, there have been talks about Morant's future in Memphis.

Morant couldn't help his team in the postseason after he was injured in Game 3. During a fastbreak opportunity, he received the ball from his teammate Scotty Pippen Jr., who was in front. Behind Pippen was OKC's Lu Dort, who claimed he had no idea the All-Star guard was trailing.

Morant attempted a high-flying maneuver, which ended in a disaster after Dort went under him. This caused him to have a bad fall, and he was ruled out. After 15 minutes of action, he returned to the locker room with a hip injury.

Unfortunately for Morant, he didn't play in Game 4 as Memphis was swept.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.