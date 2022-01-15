"Ja Morant started a new culture" - Matt Barnes calls the Memphis Grizzlies a tough out in the playoffs

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season. The Grizzlies currently have the third-best record in the league at 30-15. They are still behind the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, but the Grizzlies have a combined 4-2 record against the two teams this season.

There are now huge expectations for the Grizzlies at the halfway point of the campaign. They should easily make the playoffs, with ESPN analyst and one-time NBA champion Matt Barnes praising Morant for starting a new culture in Memphis. Barnes also called the Grizzlies a tough opponent come playoff time. He said:

"This is a scary team. This is going to be a tough out for whoever has to in the playoffs. Ja Morant has started a new culture. I was gonna say they need a nickname. Z-Bo and those guys were 'Grit and Grind.' This team needs a new nickname. We need to figure out what that is."

The Memphis Grizzlies are a really young team led by Ja Morant with guys like Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. They have veterans like Steven Adams and Kyle Anderson, while their head coach Taylor Jenkins is one of the young coaches in the league.

It has been a tough season for all NBA teams with coronavirus and other injuries. The Grizzlies are no exception as Morant has already missed 12 games this season due to a knee injury. Despite the injuries and protocols, Memphis has found ways to win as their depth is one of the best in the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks snap Memphis Grizzlies' 11-game winning streak

Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies

Entering Friday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, the Memphis Grizzlies had an 11-game winning streak. It was the current longest winning streak in the league, but the Mavericks dominated from start to finish to give the Grizzlies a 112-85 loss.

Luka Doncic was too much for Memphis as he registered the 40th triple-double of his career. Doncic finished the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Jalen Brunson added 16 points, while three players scored in double digits off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies shot the ball poorly at just 38.2% from the field. Ja Morant put up 19 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals, but it was not enough. Desmond Bane added 16 points and six rebounds, while Kyle Anderson scored 12 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies will be tested in their next few games. They welcome the Chicago Bulls on Monday before a four-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs. They will also face the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers before the end of January.

