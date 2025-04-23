  • home icon
  • Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare against Thunder in Game 2 of NBA playoffs? (April 22)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 23, 2025 01:16 GMT
Ja Morant stats vs. Thunder in Game 2 of 2025 NBA playoffs. (Photo: IMAGN)
Ja Morant stats vs. Thunder in Game 2 of 2025 NBA playoffs. (Photo: IMAGN)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night at the Paycom Center. It was Game 2 of the first-round series matchup between the No. 1 Thunder and the No. 8 Grizzlies in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Morant had 17 points in the Grizzlies' 131-80 loss in Game 1, an embarrassing performance from Memphis. They were blown out by 51 points on the national stage, with the lights shining bright and all eyes on the NBA for the postseason.

So, how did the Grizzlies star fare in Game 2 against the Thunder tonight?

Ja Morant's stats for the first three quarters:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Ja Morant1725213029:397-192-51-2-6
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
