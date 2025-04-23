Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare against Thunder in Game 2 of NBA playoffs? (April 22)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night at the Paycom Center. It was Game 2 of the first-round series matchup between the No. 1 Thunder and the No. 8 Grizzlies in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Morant had 17 points in the Grizzlies' 131-80 loss in Game 1, an embarrassing performance from Memphis. They were blown out by 51 points on the national stage, with the lights shining bright and all eyes on the NBA for the postseason.

So, how did the Grizzlies star fare in Game 2 against the Thunder tonight?

Ja Morant's stats for the first three quarters:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Ja Morant 17 2 5 2 1 3 0 29:39 7-19 2-5 1-2 -6

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

