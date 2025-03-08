  • home icon
  Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare vs injury-riddled Mavericks? (March 7)

Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare vs injury-riddled Mavericks? (March 7)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 08, 2025 01:57 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Looking at Ja Morant's stats tonight - Image source: Imagn

With Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined, the Memphis Grizzlies turned to Ja Morant to snap their four-game losing skid on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Though playing on the road, the matchup presented a prime opportunity for the Grizzlies to bounce back, as the Mavericks were also dealing with injuries to several key players.

Memphis was desperate for a win after a rough stretch that saw them not only lose Jackson but also suffer three consecutive losses on game-winning shots before getting blown out in their most recent outing against the OKC Thunder.

Despite their own injury struggles, the Mavericks came out strong, surging to a 31-22 lead after the first quarter behind Brandon Williams’ eight-point performance. Morant, who opened the scoring for Memphis, was held to just one field goal in the period.

In the second quarter, the Grizzlies tightened things up, outscoring the Mavericks by six, but Dallas still held onto a slim advantage at halftime, 53-50. Williams led all scorers with 17 points, while Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 10 each for the Mavericks.

Luke Kennard paced Memphis at the break with a team-high 10 points.

Below are Ja Morant’s full stats.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Ja Morant15:3273331323.1020.01250.01210111

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
