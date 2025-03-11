Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare vs Kevin Durant-led Suns? (March 10)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies looked to extend their winning streak to three games as they hosted Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Monday. This Western Conference showdown carried major stakes, with the Grizzlies fighting to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs while the Suns aimed to lock in a play-in spot.

Morant set the tone early for Memphis, dishing out an assist and scoring four points to account for the team’s first six points. However, Phoenix took control of the first quarter, leading by as much as 16 before closing it out with a 34-26 advantage.

By halftime, Morant had upped his total to 13 points, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, as the Grizzlies cut the Suns’ lead down to just two, 59-57. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant led the way for Phoenix with 20 first-half points.

Below are Ja Morant’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Ja Morant 15:49 13 1 3 3 6 50.0 1 4 25.0 6 6 100 1 0 1 0 1 2 4

