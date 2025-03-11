  • home icon
  Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare vs Kevin Durant-led Suns? (March 10)

Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare vs Kevin Durant-led Suns? (March 10)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:55 GMT
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies looked to extend their winning streak to three games as they hosted Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Monday. This Western Conference showdown carried major stakes, with the Grizzlies fighting to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs while the Suns aimed to lock in a play-in spot.

Morant set the tone early for Memphis, dishing out an assist and scoring four points to account for the team’s first six points. However, Phoenix took control of the first quarter, leading by as much as 16 before closing it out with a 34-26 advantage.

By halftime, Morant had upped his total to 13 points, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, as the Grizzlies cut the Suns’ lead down to just two, 59-57. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant led the way for Phoenix with 20 first-half points.

Below are Ja Morant’s full stats.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Ja Morant15:4913133650.01425.0661001010124

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

