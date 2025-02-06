Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies star fare vs Raptors? (Feb. 5)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Western Conference’s second-best team, secured their fourth straight win with a 138-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Morant wasted no time, driving for an early layup to open the scoring, and followed it up with a stepback 3 and two more layups, finishing the first quarter with nine points. Despite his efforts to get the Grizzlies' offense going early, the Raptors outscored them 29-22.

While Morant was tightly guarded in the second quarter, the other Grizzlies stepped up. Jaren Jackson Jr. added to his tally, reaching 14 points by halftime, and Zach Edey contributed seven points and seven rebounds.

Morant, meanwhile, had 10 points by the break.

No Raptors player reached double figures, but six players scored at least five points. Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter each had nine, while Jamal Shead and Ochai Agbaji finished with eight apiece.

Morant exploded in the third quarter, dropping 16 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 43-25 advantage in the period.

With the game turning into a blowout, Morant played only the first half of the fourth quarter, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists in just 25 minutes.

Below are Ja Morant’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Ja Morant 25:29 26 5 4 9 15 60.0 3 8 37.5 5 6 83.3 0 5 2 0 4 4 16

Jaren Jackson Jr. delivered another stellar outing with 32 points, while Zach Edey contributed a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Taylor Jenkins addresses Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s strong play

Though Ja Morant is often seen as the face of the Memphis Grizzlies, it has been Jaren Jackson Jr. who has provided stability in a season filled with injuries. The duo has been on fire, leading Memphis to four straight wins.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins is thrilled with what he’s seeing from his two stars.

“Yeah, it's awesome having those guys on the floor and figuring out the overall offense,” Jenkins said (per ClutchPoints). “With those guys and their strengths where they have their advantages, they are very important right now.”

Before tonight’s game, Jackson was averaging 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last five games, while Morant posted a more balanced 16.2 points, 8.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in that span.

