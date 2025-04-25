Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies superstar fare against OKC Thunder? (Apr. 24) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the OKC Thunder on Thursday. After losing the first two games, Morant hoped to lead his team to a breakthrough win against the top-seeded Thunder. The former All-Star looked to have a more efficient performance to help his team cut the series deficit.

Morant took a backseat in the first quarter to teammate Scotty Pippen Jr., who dazzled with 14 points in 10 minutes. The former All-Star contributed four points behind 2-for-6 shooting, including 0-for-3 from deep. Memphis shook off Morant's struggles to lead 40-29 at the end of the first quarter.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 4 0 3 0 0 0 2-6 0-3 0-0 +8

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

