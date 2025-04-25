  • home icon
  • Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies superstar fare against OKC Thunder? (Apr. 24) | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 3

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 25, 2025 02:18 GMT
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the OKC Thunder on Thursday. After losing the first two games, Morant hoped to lead his team to a breakthrough win against the top-seeded Thunder. The former All-Star looked to have a more efficient performance to help his team cut the series deficit.

Morant took a backseat in the first quarter to teammate Scotty Pippen Jr., who dazzled with 14 points in 10 minutes. The former All-Star contributed four points behind 2-for-6 shooting, including 0-for-3 from deep. Memphis shook off Morant's struggles to lead 40-29 at the end of the first quarter.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Ja Morant4 0 30002-60-30-0+8
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

