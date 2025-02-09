Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did the Grizzlies superstar fare against OKC Thunder? (Feb. 8)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the OKC Thunder on Saturday. The home team, which lost 130-106 in the first meeting in late December, hoped to get revenge.

Morant, however, was shackled by the Thunder's top-ranked defense. The explosive guard went 0-for-5 in the first quarter. Oklahoma dominated on both ends and raced to a 34-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

G12 fared a little better in the second period. He finished the quarter with a 1-for-5 clip and hit one free throw. Morant's plus/minus -19 net rating in the first half was the worst among the starters. Oklahoma was even more dominant and took a 69-52 halftime lead.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 4 2 6 0 1 1 1-10 1-2 1-2 -19

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

