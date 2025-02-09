  • home icon
  • Ja Morant Stats Tonight: How did the Grizzlies superstar fare against OKC Thunder? (Feb. 8)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 09, 2025 02:29 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant stats against OKC Thunder on Feb. 8. [photo: Imagn]

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the OKC Thunder on Saturday. The home team, which lost 130-106 in the first meeting in late December, hoped to get revenge.

Morant, however, was shackled by the Thunder's top-ranked defense. The explosive guard went 0-for-5 in the first quarter. Oklahoma dominated on both ends and raced to a 34-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

G12 fared a little better in the second period. He finished the quarter with a 1-for-5 clip and hit one free throw. Morant's plus/minus -19 net rating in the first half was the worst among the starters. Oklahoma was even more dominant and took a 69-52 halftime lead.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Ja Morant4 2 60111-101-21-2-19

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

हिन्दी