Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies superstar fare in play-in game against Steph Curry's Warriors? (Apr. 15)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies squared off against Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors in a high-stakes play-in matchup at the Chase Center on Tuesday. Morant started alongside Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr. and Zach Edey.

Ad

From the opening tip, Morant set the tone for Memphis with an aggressive approach on the offensive end. The two-time All-Star looked for his own shot early and it paid off. He buried a 3-pointer and followed it up with two more baskets, prompting Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to call an early timeout.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Morant also did well facilitating the offense, creating quality looks for his teammates. However, the Grizzlies struggled to capitalize on some of those opportunities, most notably Zach Edey, who missed a couple of chances set up by Morant’s playmaking.

At the end of first quarter, Ja Morant had seven points and one rebound. He shot 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc in 8:49 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.