Ja Morant stats tonight: How did Grizzlies superstar fare in play-in game against Steph Curry's Warriors? (Apr. 15)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies squared off against Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors in a high-stakes play-in matchup at the Chase Center on Tuesday. Morant started alongside Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr. and Zach Edey.
From the opening tip, Morant set the tone for Memphis with an aggressive approach on the offensive end. The two-time All-Star looked for his own shot early and it paid off. He buried a 3-pointer and followed it up with two more baskets, prompting Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to call an early timeout.
Morant also did well facilitating the offense, creating quality looks for his teammates. However, the Grizzlies struggled to capitalize on some of those opportunities, most notably Zach Edey, who missed a couple of chances set up by Morant’s playmaking.
At the end of first quarter, Ja Morant had seven points and one rebound. He shot 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc in 8:49 minutes.
