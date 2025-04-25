Ja Morant suffers major injury setback, exits to locker room in Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a devastating blow when superstar point guard Ja Morant was forced to leave Game 3 due to a severe injury. The incident occurred with 3:15 remaining in the second quarter as Morant drove hard in transition and was undercut by Lu Dort.

Attempting to elevate for a highlight-reel finish, Morant collided with the Thunder defender mid-air, resulting in a violent fall to the court. He was visibly in agony, writhing in pain as the crowd watched in stunned silence. Morant was helped to the locker room and did not return to the game.

