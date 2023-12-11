Ja Morant and Tee Morant to break silence in court over Grizzlies star punching teenager: Report

Two summers ago, Ja Morant allegedly started a fight with a teenager at his home while playing basketball. As he gets ready to make his return from his suspension, the All-Star guard will speak on the matter.

Since the incident occured, Ja Morant has decided not to discuss the situation at all. The Memphis Grizzlies star has been out of the spotlight for months now after being suspended for the first 25 games of this season. This suspension was due to his social media activity, where he was seen holding a firearm on a live video.

In regards to the fight that happened two summers ago, Morant is set to testify in the case. Tee Morant and Davonte Pack, a close friend of the family, are also set to speak at the hearing.

As for their details of how things went down, Morant's representation plans to argue that the NBA star was acting in self defense when the fight broke out. The initial story is that the fight ensued during a pick-up basketball game that was being played at Morant's home.

When can Ja Morant return to NBA action?

Ja Morant testifying in this case is going to brush up against his return to NBA action. In just over a week, the former No. 2 pick will be able to re-join his team on the court.

The Memphis Grizzlies' 25th game is on December 18th against the OKC Thunder. They play again that next night, on the road against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

As of now, there is no set timeline for when Morant will suit up for the first time. After missing the first two months of the season, the Grizzlies will likely have him go through some form of ramp-up to make sure he is in game shape. Morant's suspension ending while the team is on the road could also play a part in him not playing right away. The Grizzlies' first home game Morant can play in is December 21st against the Indiana Pacers.

Memphis has continued to struggle without their star guard in the lineup. Right now, they are in 13th place in the Western Conference with a record of 6-15.