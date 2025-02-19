Ja Morant Trade Rumors: Grizzlies GM makes feelings perfectly clear with stunning statement

This week, Ja Morant's name popped up in trade rumors when The Ringer's Howard Beck quoted an unnamed executive telling him to keep an eye on the point guard this summer.

Ad

While Memphis has been among the best teams in the league this season and is currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference, the source said he could be traded this summer.

Initially, some fans seemed skeptical, but the recent Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade showed fans and media members alike that anything is possible. According to Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman, there is absolutely no truth to the rumors.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amid the trade talk, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reached out to Kleiman to get his response:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I can’t blame other 'executives' for fantasizing about us trading Ja. But it’s just that - fantasy. We are not trading Ja.

"Continue to underestimate Ja, this team and this city, and we will let our performance on the floor speak for itself. I’m not going to give this nonsense further oxygen and look forward to getting back to basketball.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Morant has dealt with off-court problems in the past, that have landed him suspensions from both the team and the league, he's been able to keep himself out of trouble as of late. He has been helping the team stack wins en route to what they hope will be a deep playoff run.

Ja Morant interested in participating in the dunk contest after Mac McClung's three-peat

While Ja Morant's name has been in the headlines because of trade rumors, the high-flying young guard has also been in the news because of a recent tweet. This past weekend, Morant, along with many other members of the NBA community, tuned in to All-Star Saturday Night.

Ad

The night was headlined by the dunk contest, which G League star Mac McClung won for the third-straight year, at one point leaving spectators in awe as he jumped over a KIA.

In response to the showcase from McClung, Morant took to X to tease his participation in next year's dunk contest:

"Mac might make me decide to dunk," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He then followed it up, calling out Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon:

"Zach & AG wassup."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to the challenge, both LaVine and Gordon teased returns to the dunk contest. In the past, fans have been left disappointed by the lack of star power in the dunk contest, with players like LeBron James opting not to compete.

However, with Morant, LaVine and Gordon all potentially interested in joining McClung next year in the dunk contest, it sounds like we could see participation from top stars.

Based on the comments from Memphis GM Zach Kleiman, it sounds like if Ja Morant does participate, he'll do so while representing the Grizzlies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.