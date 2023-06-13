"Ja is the real loser of this Finals"- NBA fans are going nuts after a meme claiming Ja Morant is suspended 50 games goes viral

Ja Morant's absence from basketball since the first round of the playoffs hasn't stopped him from making headlines. A recent Instagram Live video depicted Morant with a firearm, leading to an awaiting punishment from the NBA.

In a lighthearted manner, Barstool Sports released a joking tweet stating that Morant would be suspended for 50 games next season, just after the Denver Nuggets became NBA Champions.

While the tweet was meant as satire, it is true that Morant can anticipate some form of suspension from the league. As the season has concluded and a champion has been crowned, Morant's punishment will likely be made public in the near future.

One NBA fan decided to share his own thoughts on the NBA Finals, commenting how Morant was the real loser - rather than the Miami Heat, who lost in five games.

This isn't the first time Morant has caused a stir this year. During the regular season, Morant had multiple off-court dramas, which ultimately led to him taking some time away from the game. Unfortunately, it would appear that Morant hasn't learned his lesson and is now likely to miss most of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Lil Wayne defends Ja Morant

During a recent appearance on the All The Smoke Podcast, Hip-Hop star Lil Wayne discussed Ja Morant's current issues.

“Y’all know that boy? Do y’all know that boy? Cause I don’t! I know him from dunkin' and jumpin'. I only started knowing him and started paying attention to him in his last year in college.

"He come from a town of like 3K people. Like, what? I gave him $200 million. I just said from a town of 3K people. You expect him to be responsible?

When on the court, Morant is one of the best young guards in the NBA. However, with multiple off-court issues now beginning to pile up, there is a genuine concern that a future superstar could ruin his career before it even begins.

NBA fans hope that any suspension Morant receives from the league will serve as a wake-up call, allowing him to reflect on his career. They hope that Morant can return next season, putting his controversies behind him and continuing his path to superstardom for all the right reasons.

After all, Morant ended last season with impressive averages of 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from deep. If Ja Morant can build on this level of production while eliminating his off-court controversies, he has the potential to become an All-NBA guard and one of the NBA's premier players.

