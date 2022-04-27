×
"Ja turn into peak Tony Parker with bounce against GS, imma break somebody jaw" - NBA world has hilarious reactions to Memphis Grizzlies schooling Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves
Modified Apr 27, 2022 11:36 AM IST
With Game 5 of the Memphis Grizzlies' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves coming to an end, NBA fans worldwide found themselves on the edge of their seats.

The Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead on the back of a nail-biting finish on Tuesday. Featuring late-game heroics from young stars on both sides, Memphis rallied together in the fourth quarter to overcome an 11-point deficit.

Ja Morant scored 13 points in the last four minutes and finished with an athletic buzzer-beater to win the game.

WHAT A FINISH.JA MORANT WINS GAME 5 FOR THE GRIZZLIES 😱 https://t.co/0xlpwHg4fN

The drama of Game 5 culminated in some hilarious reactions as the Memphis Grizzlies walked away with the win.

Here are some of the best reactions from NBA fans:

The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-0 when Patrick Beverley does this to Ja Morant https://t.co/DTVePkZknA
If Memphis squeak out this series and Ja turn into peak Tony Parker with bounce against GS, imma break somebody jaw
Whoop that Trick blaring over the PA after a Morant buzzer beater. This era of Memphis hoops will be immortalized
The Memphis Grizzlies are undefeated at home in the playoffs when “MemThis” is not on the growl towel.
Minnesota has outplayed Memphis for 75% of this series and are down 2-3.
@WorldWideWob Ja on the last play https://t.co/RYPOVYbooc
JA!!!!!!! 💪🏾
Grizzlies: “We need you to hit the game winner!”Ja Morant: https://t.co/WEyZVCWqOp
Somebody tell Karl-Anthony Towns I just wanna revisit this https://t.co/3AePGK7pGr
this grizzlies/timberwolves series has been what people thought celtics/nets was going to be
Grizzlies after barely beating a play-in team https://t.co/iIdPI4QKZs
The Grizzlies are 0-2 when white women protest the game. That's the key to the game.
@SportsCenter @FateGlx Ja on Twitter after the game:“12 that guy ‼️🔥”“hate us cause they ain’t us 💯”“humble thru it all 🙏”“always keep ya head up 🥷”
@SportsCenter Brandon Clarke to Ja Morant after his game winner was like https://t.co/32xL6vcSZV
the timberwolves are going to hear whoop that trick in their nightmares

After Ja Morant led Memphis to a much-needed win in Game 5, the Grizzlies currently stand in control of the series.

However, with Game 6 taking place in Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves won't let their postseason come to an end without a fight.

Can the Memphis Grizzlies clinch the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6?

The Memphis Grizzlies&#039; Desmond Bane blocks a shot from the Minnesota Timberwolves&#039; Patrick Beverley
The Memphis Grizzlies are in a solid position to win the series as they head to Minnesota for Game 6. However, the game will be far from easy.

The first-round series has seen constant shifts in momentum. The Grizzlies have beaten Minnesota on home turf before. However, the Timberwolves have shown that they have the potential to bounce back with tremendous ferocity.

Game 5 saw great performances from players on both teams. While Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 50 points, Memphis' Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 55.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' failure to close out games has been highlighted in this series. Having blown huge leads, the Timberwolves have displayed a problem typically attributed to young teams.

The issue for both teams in this series has been tenacity. While they have fought hard, neither has displayed high-caliber decision-making.

With each game turning into a slugfest down the stretch, the first team to successfully execute their schemes is likely to take control of the series.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

