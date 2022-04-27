"Ja turn into peak Tony Parker with bounce against GS, imma break somebody jaw" - NBA world has hilarious reactions to Memphis Grizzlies schooling Minnesota Timberwolves

With Game 5 of the Memphis Grizzlies' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves coming to an end, NBA fans worldwide found themselves on the edge of their seats.
The Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead on the back of a nail-biting finish on Tuesday. Featuring late-game heroics from young stars on both sides, Memphis rallied together in the fourth quarter to overcome an 11-point deficit.
Ja Morant scored 13 points in the last four minutes and finished with an athletic buzzer-beater to win the game.
The drama of Game 5 culminated in some hilarious reactions as the Memphis Grizzlies walked away with the win.
Here are some of the best reactions from NBA fans:
After Ja Morant led Memphis to a much-needed win in Game 5, the Grizzlies currently stand in control of the series.
However, with Game 6 taking place in Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves won't let their postseason come to an end without a fight.
Can the Memphis Grizzlies clinch the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6?
The Memphis Grizzlies are in a solid position to win the series as they head to Minnesota for Game 6. However, the game will be far from easy.
The first-round series has seen constant shifts in momentum. The Grizzlies have beaten Minnesota on home turf before. However, the Timberwolves have shown that they have the potential to bounce back with tremendous ferocity.
Game 5 saw great performances from players on both teams. While Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 50 points, Memphis' Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 55.
The Minnesota Timberwolves' failure to close out games has been highlighted in this series. Having blown huge leads, the Timberwolves have displayed a problem typically attributed to young teams.
The issue for both teams in this series has been tenacity. While they have fought hard, neither has displayed high-caliber decision-making.
With each game turning into a slugfest down the stretch, the first team to successfully execute their schemes is likely to take control of the series.