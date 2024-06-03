“Ja wick back in full effect” - NBA fans in frenzy over Ja Morant’s “trigger” tweet, revisit gun flashing controversy  

Ja Morant sent NBA fans into a frenzy over his latest social media activity after midnight on Monday. Morant faced a 25-game suspension at the start of the 2023-24 season because of a gun-flashing incident on Instagram Live on May 14, 2023.

It was the second time he was disciplined by the NBA for a similar misconduct. He flashed a gun at a club in Denver on March 3, 2023, for which he received an eight-game suspension. Keeping those issues in mind, NBA fans were shocked after Morant tweeted the following:

"Trigger"

With "trigger" being a word associated with guns, fans were worried for Morant, wondering if this could invite more trouble for the Grizzlies superstar from the NBA, as one fan tweeted:

"Suspended"

Another said:

"bro's abt to get banned again"

One X user vehemently pleaded with him to delete the post, saying:

"JA PLEASE THERES STILL TIME TO DELETE."

One fan joked about what Morant should have said instead to avoid trouble:

"Bro....Say pumpkin or something"

Another fan added:

"Why would he set himself up like this?"

One fan trolled him with the "Jon Wick" nickname:

"Ja wick back in full effect"

Ja Morant's "X" activity could be misinterpreted like his New Orleans dance celebration

Ja Morant has avoided off-court controversies since his return after a 25-game suspension. However, there was a situation during the season when Morant celebrated with "New Orleans Dance" moves that were misinterpreted by NBA fans, causing quite a stir, similar to what his latest tweet seems to have done.

When Morant danced after completing a lob dunk attempt against the Pelicans on the road in a 116-115 win on December 26, it seemed like he made gestures to pull a gun's trigger.

Here's a video of it posted by Memphis Grizzlies on "X":

However, Morant seemingly clarified what the dance was about when he mentioned the song he was dancing to on X.

"You gotta rock ya hips," Morant wrote after the game.

The NBA didn't look into it, and the talks around the situation died down after Ja Morant's "Rock ya hips" tweet. Several of his supporters demanded critics let Morant be and not read too much into a mere celebration that wasn't as questionable as many would have thought.