"Ja Wick", "Money getting in his head" - Fans react as Ja Morant seen brandishing a gun on Instagram Live once again

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is in the middle of another controversy. Morant was spotted holding a gun in his hand during a recent Instagram live. He was suspended by the NBA for eight games without pay for a similar misconduct in March.

Morant's 2022-23 season has been overshadowed by his off-court antics. He allegedly punched a teenager during a pickup game last offseason, a headline that constantly stayed relevant throughout the year. Things got worse in the second half of the season.

Ja Morant and his entourage were involved in a serious matter with the Indiana Pacers in January. A report by The Athletic stated that Morant aggressively confronted one of the Pacers' personnel in the parking lot before someone trained a laser at the Pacers' bus from a slow-moving SUV in which Morant and his entourage were together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The issue started with Morant's friend Davonte Pack getting ejected from the game for engaging in a back-and-forth with the Pacers players. A month later, Morant was seen flashing a gun on his Instagram live in a Denver strip club.

Ja Morant faced flak online back then, and just when things had started to improve for him, he once again managed to let the NBA world down. Fans let him hear it online after he was spotted with a gun during an Instagram live on Saturday (May 13th). Here are some reactions:

"Money getting in his head"

Another added:

"Ja wick"

More reactions followed:

sreekar @sreekyshooter “Ja we’re about to go live on IG!”



Ja Morant: “Ja we’re about to go live on IG!”Ja Morant: https://t.co/X7A15h8kIO

Bobby E @BobbyEParody @ClutchPointsApp When you are a professional athlete you are a role model to kids and others, whether you want to be or not. You are. This is also irresponsible gun ownership. He’s allowed to own guns, as this is America. However guns aren’t meant to be a dancing accessory. @ClutchPointsApp When you are a professional athlete you are a role model to kids and others, whether you want to be or not. You are. This is also irresponsible gun ownership. He’s allowed to own guns, as this is America. However guns aren’t meant to be a dancing accessory.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Ja Morant really got suspended and went and got an even BIGGER gun Ja Morant really got suspended and went and got an even BIGGER gun 😭😭 https://t.co/x285twcPN0

NBA Memes @NBAMemes The Grizzlies waking up seeing Ja Morant’s IG live with a gun: The Grizzlies waking up seeing Ja Morant’s IG live with a gun: https://t.co/DVoveKvLX7

INSTA @4️⃣🅿️Fwh0dat @taefrmnola @NBAMemes Ja Warrant after signing his $350 million deal tryin be a thug @NBAMemes Ja Warrant after signing his $350 million deal tryin be a thug https://t.co/rQEpzdIfJH

Ja Morant's latest gun video could lead to a lengthy suspension

The NBA has been strict with its policies over the years. Ja Morant would've known this better than anyone after the investigations he underwent this past season. Another investigation and suspension loom large for the Memphis Grizzlies superstar.

The latest gun video took over the internet early on Sunday (May 14th). The incident could lead to a much lengthier suspension for Morant. Last time he was suspended for eight games by the NBA without pay last time, and with this being a similar offense, the league is expected to intervene and take action.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement based on Morant's actions highlighting the league takes these misconducts very seriously. Here's what Silver said back then:

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him."

The Grizzlies organization could also take actions of their own. Ja Morant is the face of the franchise and one of the most popular NBA players today. His actions don't just put him in a bad light. It also impacts the NBA and the Grizzlies' image. Morant will likely issue a longer suspension than he did last time around.

Poll : 0 votes