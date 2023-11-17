“Feel like Draymond couldn’t wait” - Jack Harlow introduces Covid-related perspective in Rudy Gobert-Draymond Green debacle

Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert were recently involved in a heated altercation that started when Klay Thompson grabbed onto Jaden McDaniels' jersey this week. As the pair were coming up the court, Thompson grabbed McDaniels' jersey, sparking retaliation from the Timberwolves player.

As tensions boiled over, Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert injected themselves into the mix. Gobert tried to break things up, with Green then jumping in and putting the former DPOY in a modified rear-naked choke. The situation quickly went viral, with Thompson, Green, and McDaniels all getting ejected.

In addition, Draymond Green was also issued a five-game suspension for his role in the altercation given prior incidents he has been involved in. During a recent episode of the "It Is What It Is" podcast, rapper Jack Harlow weighed in on the beef while speaking with rappers Cam'ron and Mase.

"I didn't like seeing that happen to Rudy. I didn't like seeing how his face was like that and how he felt during that, but I do f**king love Draymond, I can't lie, so I'm a little conflicted. Thought it was a beautiful moment for the league, cuz it's like we need that here and there right.

"... Do you feel like Draymond couldn't wait to do that to Rudy for starting COVID?"

What have Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert said about the altercation since it happened?

In the wake of the altercation, which came just moments into the Warriors' second clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves that week, Rudy Gobert took a firm stance. As he explained, Green doesn't like competing when Steph Curry isn't on the court, something that the statistics seem to back up.

When looking at past incidents, Green has been ejected 18 times throughout his career according to Spotrac. Including the latest incident, 11 of Green's 18 ejections have come in games where Curry wasn't playing.

On the flip side, Green has yet to come out and speak about the altercation or the suspension. Despite that, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has made it clear that he believes Green crossed the line, despite his initial defense of his player.

While speaking with reporters, as quoted by Sports Illustrated, Kerr stated that Draymond Green went too far. As he explained, he didn't have a problem with Green intervening to break things up, but there are limits. As such he believes that the five-game suspension was justified despite its impact on the team.