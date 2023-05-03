Jack Nicholson pays 20x what he did in 1988 for his iconic front-row Lakers seat

Jack Nicholson is one of the most popular fans of the LA Lakers. He has supported the team for more than five decades and has attended hundreds of games. The 86-year-old actor took a two-year break between 2021 and 2023, but was in attendance for Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies in front of Nicholson, who once again sat in the front row. However, the three-time Academy Award winner now pays 20 times more for his front-row seats than he did in 1988.

Even accounting for inflation, these seats are much more expensive than before. While this is a problem for most fans, Jack Nicholson's net worth of $400 million is more than enough to cover ticket expenses.

Jack Nicholson has been a Lakers season ticket holder since 1970

The "Chinatown" actor is one of the most loyal fans of the LA Lakers. He's been a season ticket holder since 1970 and has attended many games at both The Forum and Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Center).

During this time, the Lakers have won 12 championships. However, Jack Nicholson wasn't able to attend the last one as the venue wasn't open to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Darren Rovell, The Action Network reporter, Nicholson pays 20 times more for his front-row seat now than he did three decades ago. Rovell claims that the actor used to pay $175 per seat in 1988, but that price has skyrocketed to $3,500 in 2023.

According to Darren Rovell, The Action Network reporter, Nicholson pays 20 times more for his front-row seat now than he did three decades ago. Rovell claims that the actor used to pay $175 per seat in 1988, but that price has skyrocketed to $3,500 in 2023.

Adjusted for inflation, Lakers ticket prices from 1988 would cost approximately $446 in 2023. However, this is not the case. The Lakers are one of the most popular NBA teams and many celebrities attend their games, which is why ticket prices are so high.

In addition, California is one of the most expensive states to live in. According to Forbes, The Golden State is the second most-expensive state in the US, right after Hawaii.

Nicholson has been a loyal Lakers fan for more than five decades (Image via Getty Images)

While Lakers ticket prices are much more expensive now, this isn't a big deal for the esteemed actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicholson's net worth is estimated at $400 million in 2023, which is why ticket prices are the least of his worries.

Considering how good the Lakers have been this season, there is a good chance that Jack Nicholson will witness them win another title. The last time he was in attendance for the NBA Finals was in 2010 against the Boston Celtics.

