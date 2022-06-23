Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, and more: 5 probable selections for Detroit Pistons' #5 draft pick

With the NBA draft hours just away, it will soon reveal the future of players and teams, especially the Detroit Pistons. The team has been busy in the lead-up to the draft. They recently traded away Jerami Grant.

While the team still has a few pieces that can help them going forward, their draft is primarily open. The Pistons have the freedom to pick the best player available and fit them into their current roster.

Still, they will be dependent on what happens ahead of them on draft night. If the top four picks follow their predictions and make the most rational choices, the Pistons could have a good draft.

#1 Player most likely to get drafted by the Detroit Pistons at No. 5: Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Jaden Ivey is the most likely selection for the Detroit Pistons unless the Kings make a trade.

The Detroit Pistons' entire draft plan is dependent on the Sacramento Kings. While any of the top four teams could make a trade during the draft, the Kings seem the most likely.

If the Kings do not need another guard, trade their pick to a team that wants Jaden Ivey, then the Pistons can't land Ivey. If the Kings stay put and draft a player of need, then Ivey falls to a Detroit team that wants him. And Detroit is where he wants to be.

Woodward Sports Network @woodwardsports "It's Jaden Ivey, the upside, that's a guy who's only worked out for two teams.. Orlando and Detroit."



@JeffIafrate on who the Pistons will draft at #5 "It's Jaden Ivey, the upside, that's a guy who's only worked out for two teams.. Orlando and Detroit." @JeffIafrate on who the Pistons will draft at #5 https://t.co/6NX4VYDW7j

Landing Jaden Ivey provides the Detroit Pistons with one of the most dynamic guards in the draft. Ivey's ability and versatility make him almost a lock if he falls to the Pistons.

#2 Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Keegan Murray becomes the best pick for the Pistons if Ivey is gone.

If the Kings make a move with the fourth pick that ends with another team drafting Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray becomes a viable option. While Jaden Ivey may be the prize that the Pistons want, Murray would also be great for Detroit.

With the talent that the Pistons currently have, Keegan Murray could slot in next to other great young talents and veterans.

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard Keegan Murray on the #Pistons : "They have a mix of young guys and veterans. Cade is a really good player on both sides of the ball and Saddiq Bey is coming into his own." Keegan Murray on the #Pistons: "They have a mix of young guys and veterans. Cade is a really good player on both sides of the ball and Saddiq Bey is coming into his own."

Keegan Murray's offensive skills, alongside the current core, could make the offense more dynamic. There is still a lack of reliable point guards, but one of the players could develop.

Keegan Murray is the next best option to improve the team in a world without Jaden Ivey.

#3 Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Shaedon Sharpe is the next most likely pick for the Pistons.

If the Detroit Pistons want a guard with the potential to be even more dynamic than Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe could fill the role. Before joining the Kentucky Wildcats, Shaedon Sharpe was one of the most dynamic athletes coming out of Canada.

Unfortunately for Sharpe, he never played on the court at Kentucky, and his draft stock has taken a hit. Still, the mystery around the dynamic athlete could also provide intrigue for the Pistons.

TSN @TSN_Sports London, Ontario's Shaedon Sharpe is something of a mystery, because he's doing something very few players have ever done - going to the NBA having never played in college.



But, as Rick Westhead explains, his path to this point has never been a straight line. London, Ontario's Shaedon Sharpe is something of a mystery, because he's doing something very few players have ever done - going to the NBA having never played in college. But, as Rick Westhead explains, his path to this point has never been a straight line. https://t.co/8BBfuvIcLU

If Detroit is set on drafting a dynamic guard and willing to take the risk, Sharpe could become an elite prospect. Sharpe's highlight tape from high school was excellent, and he still practiced at Kentucky, despite not playing in a game.

#4 Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

Bennedict Mathurin is the following most likely selection for the Pistons.

Bennedict Mathurin looked like an elite prospect during his time in college basketball and will look to translate it into the NBA. The standout forward could provide a dynamic look to Detroit's offense.

While Saddiq Bey appears to have the small forward position locked up, the team is talented enough to make it work. Still, some feel the idea is far-fetched.

If the Pistons want to draft the best player available with the highest ceiling, there's a case for it to be Mathurin. Detroit must ask itself if the balance of potential and risk is better with Mathurin than the other options.

#5 Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

Dyson Daniels could be the Detroit Pistons point guard of the future.

While the ideal point guard/combo guard for the Pistons is Jaden Ivey, Dyson Daniels is the next best option as a point guard/combo guard. Daniels has a unique combination of skills and size, making him a versatile choice.

Daniels could play different roles depending on the lineup on a Detroit Pistons team with plenty of versatility. Dyson Daniels also feels prepared for the demands of the NBA.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles Dyson Daniels said he is 6’8 and said the last few years he has put size on his body being on a meal plan. Said of the 82 game season he is getting his recovery in after each workout, stretching, and being prepared to take the hits and move on to the next game. Dyson Daniels said he is 6’8 and said the last few years he has put size on his body being on a meal plan. Said of the 82 game season he is getting his recovery in after each workout, stretching, and being prepared to take the hits and move on to the next game.

Playing in the G-league means that Daniels has been exposed to more NBA talent than his college counterparts. For the Detroit Pistons, landing Daniels could be a smart move for next season and the future.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Detroit Pistons land Jaden Ivey? Yes No 0 votes so far