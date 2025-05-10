Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey brings him back to earth with trash day joke

Jaden McDaniels is having the best playoff season of his career this postseason. While Minnesota Timberwolves's star player Anthony Edwards has struggled for the most part in the playoffs this year, McDaniels has played a big role in helping his team win crucial games.
McDaniels' plays on both ends have been crucial for his team. After the Game 2 win against the Golden State Warriors, a fan on X gave a special shoutout to Jaden McDaniels for his consistency, and tagged McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey as well.
"Jaden is a consistent king @allisonaudrey."
Audrey was happy with the wholesome compliment. But she also decided to humble McDaniels for a moment, reminding him of his chore duties. She hilariously joked that the Timberwolves forward didn't have the same consistency in taking out the trash.
"Except for when he has to take the trash out on Wednesday night………..yall love him tho!!!!!!" she wrote.
Last year as well, Jaden McDaniels had an excellent playoff run. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.
With the team's main star struggling this season, he has upped his production. He is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey shows love to fan for lifetime Timberwolves loyalty
This playoffs has been a testament to the valiant effort of the Timberwolves' supporting cast, who have carried the team to the second round. In the Game 1 win against the LA Lakers in the first round, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid led the Wolves with 25 and 23 points respectively.
After the win, a fan posted a picture of a new tattoo on his thigh on social media. He had inked the faces of McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on his body. In his post, the fan also told Allison Audrey to tell McDaniels that he loves him.
"NEW INK thanks to @john_chuck!!! So excited, let’s go wolves!! BEEN A WOLVES FAN SINCE 2000 and will be for the rest of my life!!" the fan wrote.
"@allisonaudrey pls tell jaden i love him sm."
Audrey showed love to the fan with a sweet reply.
"I love this😂 let’s go Wolves!" she wrote.
McDaniels had a career year with the Timberwolves in the regular season too. He averaged a career-high in points (12.2), rebounds (57), assists (2.0) and steals (13) per game.
