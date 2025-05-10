Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey brings him back to earth with trash day joke

Jaden McDaniels is having the best playoff season of his career this postseason. While Minnesota Timberwolves's star player Anthony Edwards has struggled for the most part in the playoffs this year, McDaniels has played a big role in helping his team win crucial games.

Ad

McDaniels' plays on both ends have been crucial for his team. After the Game 2 win against the Golden State Warriors, a fan on X gave a special shoutout to Jaden McDaniels for his consistency, and tagged McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey as well.

"Jaden is a consistent king @allisonaudrey."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Audrey was happy with the wholesome compliment. But she also decided to humble McDaniels for a moment, reminding him of his chore duties. She hilariously joked that the Timberwolves forward didn't have the same consistency in taking out the trash.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Except for when he has to take the trash out on Wednesday night………..yall love him tho!!!!!!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last year as well, Jaden McDaniels had an excellent playoff run. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

With the team's main star struggling this season, he has upped his production. He is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey shows love to fan for lifetime Timberwolves loyalty

This playoffs has been a testament to the valiant effort of the Timberwolves' supporting cast, who have carried the team to the second round. In the Game 1 win against the LA Lakers in the first round, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid led the Wolves with 25 and 23 points respectively.

Ad

After the win, a fan posted a picture of a new tattoo on his thigh on social media. He had inked the faces of McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on his body. In his post, the fan also told Allison Audrey to tell McDaniels that he loves him.

"NEW INK thanks to @john_chuck!!! So excited, let’s go wolves!! BEEN A WOLVES FAN SINCE 2000 and will be for the rest of my life!!" the fan wrote.

Ad

"@allisonaudrey pls tell jaden i love him sm."

Audrey showed love to the fan with a sweet reply.

"I love this😂 let’s go Wolves!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

McDaniels had a career year with the Timberwolves in the regular season too. He averaged a career-high in points (12.2), rebounds (57), assists (2.0) and steals (13) per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.