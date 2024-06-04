Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey shares pregnancy glow in white-pink attire as due date nears 

Jaden McDaniels saw his season fall just short of an NBA Finals appearance, but the Minnesota Timberwolves forward still has a lot to look forward to off the court. His girlfriend, Allison Audrey, recently posted on social media as she gets ready to give birth to their first child.

In the post on her Instagram story, Audrey appears to be in a public restroom. She showed off her baby bump along with a caption about making the most of her final weeks of pregnancy.

"Enjoying my last few weeks with baby bump," Audrey wrote.

Via Allison Audrey's Instagram

McDaniels' girlfriend had her baby shower at the end of May as her pregnancy gets ready to end. The couple is expecting a baby boy.

Similar to the Minnesota Timberwolves forward, Audrey is a basketball player in her own right. She played for Georgia State University.

Audrey's due date is unknown, but based on her post, it appears to be looming. Along with improving his game this summer, McDaniels will also be enjoying the journey of fatherhood.

Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend makes heartfelt post following Timberwolves' playoff exit

After struggling in the 2023 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves bounced back in a big way in 2024. Following their postseason exit, Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend made a heartfelt post applauding their hard work.

Led by the NBA's top defense, the Timberwolves were No. 1 in the Western Conference for most of the regular season. They ended up finishing third, but that didn't stop them from going on a deep run in the playoffs.

In round one, Minnesota swept the star-studded Phoenix Suns. They followed that up in round two by knocking off the defending champion Denver Nuggets. This marked the first time the Timberwolves reached the conference finals in two decades.

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, this is where their impressive run would end. They were eliminated by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in just five games.

When Minnesota was eliminated, Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend made a heartfelt post on X. She kept things short, saying that what they managed to accomplish was an incredible season.

Aside from Rudy Gobert, McDaniels is a big reason why the Timberwolves were so strong on the defensive end. He was their top perimeter option and received proper recognition for his work on that end of the floor. For the first time in his young career, McDaniels was named to an All-Defensive team.

Come the postseason, McDaniels managed to step it up on the offensive end as well. He averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting a stellar 42.9% from beyond the arc.