Jaime Jaquez Jr. shows off $32,180 splurge with his first NBA paycheck as Miami Heat player

Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. recently showed off the first big purchase that he made after getting his first NBA contract. Speaking in an interview for GQ, the 22-year-old revealed his love for watches, mentioning that it was his father who had first introduced him to them.

Jaquez Jr., after being selected as the 18th overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft, signed a four-year, $16,997,141 contract with the Miami Heat. While that is not a humungous contract when it comes to the NBA, it is obviously enough to effectively make a range of huge, luxurious purchases.

That, according to the Heat star, resulted in him buying a Rolex Yacht-Master 42 Rubber 226659. Available for a whopping $32,180, Jaime Jaquez Jr. explained that he effectively took it everywhere he went:

“My first big purchase, big boy purchase that I ever got in the NBA. I have always been a big watch guy, my dad put me on to watches as a child and it’s something I always wanted.

"So, I take it with me everywhere I go. It is kind of like an everyday watch, you can wear it up or dress it down, it kind of goes with everything. So, I always keep it on, and keep it with me at all times.”

Hence, much like a range of other NBA superstars, Jaquez Jr. already has an obvious love for watches and was proud while showing off the Rolex. He went on to reveal a range of other ‘essentials’ that he has bought since joining the NBA, which most notably included his favorite pair of Air Jordans.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes Jordans his wardrobe staple

Jaime Jaquez Jr., who currently plays alongside the likes of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, looks up to a range of NBA veterans and legends as well, as one would expect. That seemingly, and obviously, includes Michael Jordan, whose Air Jordans 3 he still considers a staple of his wardrobe.

Jaquez Jr. revealed that while his favorite pair was the Jordan 1, he for the time being owned a pair of Jordan 3. Still, the 22-year-old is utterly fond of the sneakers and claimed that he wore them both on and off the court:

"Jordans 1 are particularly my favorite although I have the 3. I wear Jordans all the time, but yeah, keep them on me, on the court, off the court, whatever you need, that’s why they are part of my essentials."

In what will prove ideal reading for MJ himself, Jaime Jaquez Jr. explained that he considers the Jordan 3 an essential part of his wardrobe. The Chicago Bulls legend might also be impressed, because Jaquez Jr. has had a very strong start to his NBA career, and has been seen wearing a number of Jordan sneakers in the past. This includes the Air Jordan 38, as well as the Jordan Luka 2.