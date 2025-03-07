Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Knicks star dodges worst-case scenario on nasty ankle sprain per NBA insider

The New York Knicks can get a breath of fresh air after learning about the latest on star guard Jalen Brunson's injury.

On Thursday, Brunson played 41 minutes against the LA Lakers and did his best to lead the Knicks. The All-Star finished the game with 39 points, four rebounds and 10 assists on 50% shooting. Even with those numbers, New York couldn't beat the Lakers, as they had a 113-109 overtime loss.

However, the organization confirmed that Brunson suffered an unfortunate blow after the game. The Knicks revealed that the 6-foot-2 guard experienced a right ankle sprain during the game against the Lakers. This ruled him out for Friday's game against the LA Clippers.

Fortunately for the Knicks, the results of Brunson's x-ray came out negative, according to a report from Stefan Bondy. With his injury, he'll miss the second game of the 2024-25 season.

Ian Begley, a reporter covering the Knicks, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that there are no broken bones on Brunson's ankle.

The incident happened during overtime when the star drove to the hoop for a layup. Brunson's right foot landed awkwardly, but he was still able to earn a foul against Austin Reaves. The point guard held his foot on the floor in agonizing pain.

After he had knocked down his free throws, the two-time All-Star was escorted by the Knicks' medical staff to the locker room.

This season, Brunson has made 61 appearances, averaging 35.4 minutes, enough for 20th in the league. He has recorded 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists while on the court.

Knicks forward addresses the injury to Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks will have a difficult time as they continue their five-game road trip without Jalen Brunson. After all, he is the team's top scorer and go-to guy. After the game, his close friend and teammate Josh Hart addressed the issue the team has to face without their star guard.

“Obviously it’s a bummer of an injury. We’ve got to expect him to be out for a little bit,” Hart said. “We’ve got guys. Now we have to step up. Other guys’ roles are going to be bigger. There’s more opportunity. Keep it afloat until he comes back, be aggressive, go out there and compete.”

After their game against the LA Clippers, they'll have the weekend as rest days before they play against the Sacramento Kings.

