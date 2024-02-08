Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Latest on Knicks All-Star status for game vs Dallas Mavericks (February 8)

The New York Knicks host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. They have listed their first-time All-Star, Jalen Brunson, as questionable against his former team for the second game of the season series.

Brunson's status will be key, as the Knicks have split their last two games and have sustained injuries to key players, notably, Julius Randle, who sustained a right dislocated shoulder and OG Anunoby, who's sidelined with an elbow, injury.

Brunson logged 31 minutes in the 123-113 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 6. He ended the night with 27 points, three rebounds, eight assists and three steals on 11-of-21 shooting, including 1-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Jalen Brunson's injury update

Knick's All-Star was reportedly diagnosed with a right ankle sprain, which could have been significantly worse, but was able to dodge a serious injury. According to reports, his questionable status is a positive sign instead of being ruled out.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

In the 5:31 mark of the fourth quarter of the Knicks vs. Grizzlies game, with the Knicks leading 105-95, Brunson attempted to attack the paint, driving hard from the left wing, when he appeared to roll his right ankle outwards.

He was seen grimacing on the court before he was taken out to the locker room and did not return. Brunson has been healthy all season, missing only two games and playing 49.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks will be broadcast nationally on TNT, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden. It's part of the NBA's nine-game schedule.

The game will also be available for live streaming on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

