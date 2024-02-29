Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Latest on New York Knicks guard's status against Golden State Warriors (February 29)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable for the team's first matchup of the season against the Golden State Warriors at home on Thursday.

The Knicks face uncertainty with the availability of their first-time All-Star guard, as his participation will be a game-time decision, with his condition being monitored closely.

Moreover, the Knicks have reported injuries for key players: Julius Randle is dealing with a shoulder dislocation; OG Anunoby has an elbow injury, while Mitchell Robinson is sidelined with an ankle injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Brunson injury update

Jalen is listed as questionable due to a neck issue. Brunson reported waking up with the problem on Tuesday, attributing it to "some hits" he took during Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

His status adds to the New York Knicks' concerns as they navigate through injury challenges with key players. In Brunson's absence on Tuesday, Miles McBride stepped up as the starting point guard, clocking 40 minutes of play.

Expand Tweet

Whenever Brunson has been sidelined this season, McBride has stepped in, averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 40.0 minutes per game.

Should Brunson not return for the Warriors game, expect McBride to again assume a substantial role as the Knicks' leading point guard.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

The Knicks find themselves in a challenging situation, with Jalen Brunson missing action again, especially given his All-Star-caliber contributions.

His absence is felt deeply, but a recent injury has led to him being sidelined for the second time within month. The 27-year-old guard was sidelined during the Knicks' 115-92 win over the Pelicans. He was unable to play due to cervical spasms in his neck, an ailment he encountered the night before against the Pistons.

That came after he had missed the Feb. 8 game against the Mavericks because of a right ankle sprain during the Knicks-Grizzlies matchup on Feb. 7. During a crucial moment in the fourth quarter, with the Knicks up 105-95 and over five minutes left, he made a move to penetrate the paint from the left side.

However, he seemingly roll his right ankle outward, leading to apparent pain. He required assistance to exit the court and head to the locker room and didn't return.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks will be nationally televised on TNT with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York.