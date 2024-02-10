Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Latest update on Knicks All-Star's status for crucial game vs Pacers (February 10)

Jalen Brunson's injury update is one of the key talking points as the New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Brunson has been out for the past two consecutive games. The Knicks have only one win in three outings leading up to the crucial contest against the Pacers.

With Julius Randle and OG Anunoby out for weeks, the Knicks can't afford to have their best player out against a worthy opponent, which nearly beat them on Feb. 1 if not for Brunson's 40-point effort. New York won that game 109-105.

Jalen Brunson Injury Update: Will Knicks star suit up tonight?

Brunson is questionable to face the Pacers. The All-Star bound guard is dealing with an ankle injury. Brunson will be a game-time decision. With four days of break after the injury, he could suit up against the Pacers. However, the Knicks will likely give Brunson the time he needs to recover fully. With a 33-19 record, New York is going stable as far as the standings are concerned.

What happened to Jalen Brunson?

Brunson turned his ankle during the Knicks' 123-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. He exited the game with five minutes left and never returned. Brunson has managed without crutches or a walking boot, so his return could be nearer even if it's not on Saturday.

Jalen Brunson stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Brunson has played 11 games against the Pacers, averaging 21.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He holds a 7-4 record against them. Brunson and the Knicks have played against the Pacers twice this season, splitting the results.

On Dec. 30, Brunson had 28 points and six assists in a 140-126 away loss. He shot only 40.9%. On Feb. 1, he tallied 40 points and five rebounds, shooting 50.0% and 9 of 11 from the free throw line in a 109-105 win.

Indiana will be full strength nearly, so the Knicks will hope Jalen Brunson can suit up. He's proven that he can guide his team to secure the desired results even without other stars and starters, so his presence could be decisive.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks?

The Pacers-Knicks game will be televised locally by Bally Sports Indiana and MSG Network. Fans outside the local region and internationally can catch the contest live via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 7:30 pm ET.

Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam could be among the stars headlining this game.

