Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart pile on Cowboys' NFL playoffs misery with comical reactions

The New York Knicks' off day on January 14 gave time to Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to catch the NFL Wild Card round action. As the Dallas Cowboys fumbled again in the playoffs, the two Villanova standouts took it to social media to show their reaction to the loss.

Seeded second in the NFC playoff picture after a 12-5 season, the Cowboys went against the Green Bay Packers, who are the lowest-seeded playoff team. Despite being ranked higher, the Cowboys were outclassed by the Packers 48-32 in their home field in the AT&T stadium.

Jordan Love outplayed Dak Prescott, finishing the match with three touchdowns, 272 yards and a 16-of-21 completion rate.

For years, Dallas Cowboys fans have been made fun of for their continuous setback in the playoffs. Among the NBA players who did that were Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

A post by Knicks memes stated:

"You're a sick human being if you think the Cowboys losing in the playoffs every year is hilarious."

Brunson reacted to the post with a GIF of a woman blowing her nose in sorrow while putting the tissue in the trash box.

Villanova's Knicks teammate Josh Hart also replied saying that he is indeed a sick person.

Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson take on the Orlando Magic at the Madison Square Garden

Just a day to rest after beating the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies, the New York Knicks will take on the Orlando Magic on January 15 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jalen Brunson was not able to play in that matchup due to a calf injury but is marked as 'questionable' against the Magic. It is the only game he has missed in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Josh Hart came off the bench to help the Knicks win with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in their win over the Grizzlies.

In 38 games, Jalen Brunson has given the Knicks 25.8 points, 6.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals. On the other hand, Josh Hart has not missed any of the 39 games played by the Knicks. He averages 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The Knicks are placed seventh in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 23-16. After their game against the Orlando Magic, the team will have three more home games before going back on the road. Up next on the schedule are the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors.