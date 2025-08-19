Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant star in new Nike Kobe ad ahead of major shoe release

Jalen Brunson and Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, were featured in the latest ad for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro &quot;Halo.&quot; In the 60-second short film titled &quot;Rings-N-Things,&quot; Brunson starred alongside Natalia and Big Time Tommie.The video started with Big Time Tommie welcoming Brunson in his jewelry shop, giving him a dap. When asked what he was looking for, the New York Knicks star said he was &quot;looking for something special.&quot;&quot;I mean it's cool but it's not it,&quot; Brunson said.Brunson saw Natalia working on the new Kobe shoes and asked Tommie what she was was doing.&quot;Not sure that's your speed,&quot; Big Time Tommie said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe All-Star guard reached to grab the shoe, but Natalia took it away and dropped an iconic Michael Jordan quote.&quot;Woah! You reach, I teach!&quot; Natalia said.Jordan delivered the line when he arrived at the Chicago Bulls facility to teach 1998 draftee Corey Benjamin a lesson. Benjamin said he could beat Jordan in a one-on-one game. Benjamin tried to steal the ball but Jordan embarrassed him in front of his teammates.Meanwhile, Brunson has rocked Kobe sneakers since high school. He also debuted a Kobe player-exclusive shoe in one of his NBA games last season.Nike Kobe 3 Protro &quot;Halo&quot; honors Black Mamba's daughter Natalia BryantEvery year, Nike has made it a tradition to release new Kobe shoes on the LA Lakers legend's birthday to honor him. This year, Nike is releasing the Kobe 3 Protro &quot;Halo,&quot; the updated version of the 2007 release, on Saturday, Bryant's 47th birthday.The Nike Kobe 3 Protro &quot;Halo&quot; shows off the brand's biggest effort to update Kobe Protro shoes. The high ankle sneaker features an all-white color and a full-length Zoom Strobel. it also has small units of Air Zoom along with plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole for high energy return.The shoe was designed with a diamond shape spread across the upper and outsole. The design honors Natalia Bryant's middle name, Diamanté.Nike will drop the Kobe 3 Protro &quot;Halo&quot; at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday. It will be available online on the Nike SNKRS app for $210 in adult sizes.