Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant star in new Nike Kobe ad ahead of major shoe release

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 19, 2025 16:32 GMT
Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant feature in Nike Kobe 3 Protro &quot;Halo&quot; ad video [Picture Credit: Getty]
Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant feature in Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" ad video (image credit: getty)

Jalen Brunson and Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, were featured in the latest ad for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo." In the 60-second short film titled "Rings-N-Things," Brunson starred alongside Natalia and Big Time Tommie.

Ad

The video started with Big Time Tommie welcoming Brunson in his jewelry shop, giving him a dap. When asked what he was looking for, the New York Knicks star said he was "looking for something special."

"I mean it's cool but it's not it," Brunson said.

Brunson saw Natalia working on the new Kobe shoes and asked Tommie what she was was doing.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Not sure that's your speed," Big Time Tommie said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The All-Star guard reached to grab the shoe, but Natalia took it away and dropped an iconic Michael Jordan quote.

"Woah! You reach, I teach!" Natalia said.

Jordan delivered the line when he arrived at the Chicago Bulls facility to teach 1998 draftee Corey Benjamin a lesson. Benjamin said he could beat Jordan in a one-on-one game. Benjamin tried to steal the ball but Jordan embarrassed him in front of his teammates.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brunson has rocked Kobe sneakers since high school. He also debuted a Kobe player-exclusive shoe in one of his NBA games last season.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" honors Black Mamba's daughter Natalia Bryant

Every year, Nike has made it a tradition to release new Kobe shoes on the LA Lakers legend's birthday to honor him. This year, Nike is releasing the Kobe 3 Protro "Halo," the updated version of the 2007 release, on Saturday, Bryant's 47th birthday.

Ad

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" shows off the brand's biggest effort to update Kobe Protro shoes. The high ankle sneaker features an all-white color and a full-length Zoom Strobel. it also has small units of Air Zoom along with plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole for high energy return.

The shoe was designed with a diamond shape spread across the upper and outsole. The design honors Natalia Bryant's middle name, Diamanté.

Nike will drop the Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday. It will be available online on the Nike SNKRS app for $210 in adult sizes.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications