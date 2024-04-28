Jalen Brunson playoff career-high: PG makes Knicks history as they take commanding 3-1 lead

Jalen Brunson set a playoff career high to lead the New York Knicks to a tough 97-92 win in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brunson set a new record for most points in a playoff game by a New York Knick with 47 points. Brunson was the leading scorer by far, dragging the Knicks to the win with tough buckets down the stretch.

Brunson broke his previous career high of 41 points against the Miami Heat last season. Brunson also broke Bernard King’s Knicks playoff scoring record, which he set with 46 points against the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1984 playoffs.

Brunson shot 18-of-34 in the Game 4 win. He was 2-of-8 from 3-point range and 9-of-11 from the free throw line. The Knick star also added 10 assists, four rebounds and a block. Brunson took care of the basketball as well, with just one turnover and two fouls.

He did it all for the Knicks, pacing them down the stretch to fend off the Philly comeback attempt. The Knicks outscored 20-16 in a defensive fourth quarter.

Brunson had nine points in the final period, including seven of which came in the final 5:24 of the game. The Knicks now hold a 3-1 lead as the series moves back to Madison Square Garden in New York City for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson's playoff career high is the star in Knicks win

The Knicks won with their usual combination: Jalen Brunson and defense. Brunson was the leading offensive weapon, with 47 points and 10 assists.

He got some help from his supporting cast. OG Anunonby scored 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He also grabbed 14 rebounds. Josh Hart was terrible from the field, going 0-for-7 but crashed the glass hard for 17 rebounds.

Miles “Deuce” McBride was the only other Knick in double figures in scoring. He finished with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

However, New York struggled from deep. They shot 7-of-27 from 3-point range. New York’s smothering defense was able to bail out their poor shooting. They held Philly to 9-of-33 shooting from downtown. The Sixers hit just 35.4 percent of their shots.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were contained to inefficient performances. Embiid had 27 points on 7-of-19 shooting, doing most of his damage from the line (12-of-14 FTs). Maxey had 23 points on 8-of-21 shooting with six rebounds and six assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19 points and Tobias Harris finished with 10. The Knicks dragged the game into the mud as usual, forcing a slower-paced game.

The Sixers scrapped and fought near the end of the game, but they couldn't get enough stops or slow down Jalen Brunson to make a comeback.

The Knicks sealed the game with clutch free throws and a clutch rebound off a Kyle Lowry free throw miss.

