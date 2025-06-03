"Jalen Brunson's dad gonna be Head Coach" - Fans stunned as Knicks part ways with Tom Thibodeau after falling short of NBA Finals

The latest news from the New York Knicks stunned NBA fans. According to ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania, the team parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, and after the Conference finals series loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Thibodeau was one of the most successful coaches in the franchise's history. He helped the team achieve past glory and is one of the reasons fans were stunned at the move by the team.
Reacting to the post, a fan predicted Jalen Brunson's dad as the head coach.
"Brunson dad gonna be head coach I’m dead😭😭😭😭."
Another fan slammed team owner James Dolan for the move.
"INSANEEEEEEE move. Blaming Thibs?!?! James Dolan is the damn worst."
Some fans blasted the organization for putting all the blame on the axed coach.
"Yikes... Team overachieved and he gets the axe 🤦♂️."
"I'm disgusted. Tom Thibodeau is a great coach and deserved to see this build through. We're just entering a championship window. He was just signed to an extension last year so this had to be a Dolan decision. No way Leon made this decision. I don't care what the Knicks PR says."
"LMFAOOOO KNICKS ARE FRAUDS."
A fan was surprised by Thibodeau's firing given his historic success. New York reached the ECF for the first time in 25 years.
"Firing a coach after you made the ECF is wild."
A fan called the decision a tragedy.
"biggest tragedy in the history of New York City."
Did Tom Thibodeau deserve to be fired by the Knicks?
The New York Knicks hired Tim Thibodeau at a time when the team had failed to make the playoffs for the last seven consecutive seasons. Thibodeau led his team to the playoffs in his first year. Given his trach record, his dismissal by the front office appears to be an overreaction.
In five seasons, Thibodeau guided the Knicks to four playoff appearances, including two Conference semifinals and a Conference finals berth this season. Under him, the team had two consecutive 50-game win seasons. He ranks fourth all-time in wins among the franchise coaches, surpassing Pat Riley.
One of the criticisms that were directed toward Tom Thibodeau during the playoffs was his hesitation to utilize his bench players. Thibodeau used his starters more than any team in the league. The big minutes perhaps added to the starters' exhaustion.
Despite his dismissal, Thibodeau played a crucial role in bringing New York back among the title contenders for the first time in decades. There is simply no debate that he is the most successful Knicks coach in the last 20 years, making the discussions surrounding his firing understandable.
