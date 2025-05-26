Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Marks had a 'literal jaw-drop moment' as she 'couldn't resist' flexing her stunning ECF look

Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali Marks, had a 'jaw-drop moment' as she could not get enough of her Eastern Conference Finals look. On Sunday, Ali shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story showing off her outfit for Game 3 of the Knicks vs. Pacers ECF Finals series.
The first story featured a snapshot of the T-shirt Mrs. Brunson wore to the game. It was a black T-shirt with "Brunson" written on it through stone-work. She also flexed her diamond necklace and thanked the jeweler behind the ornament in the story's caption.
"@sgfinejewelery with the most stunning necklaces."
"literal jaw drop moment thanks to @stephaniegottlieb"
The next two stories featured different snapshots of the outfit. The second picture was taken from a higher angle, revealing the full outfit. In the third story, the Knicks' star guard's wife flexed her favorite jewelry piece. It was a necklace made using blue beads with a pendant of the letter "J" made from diamonds hanging from it.
Jalen Brunson's wife continued showering praise on the jeweler in the captions of her stories.
"stunnnniinnnggggg ty for letting me borrow for the playoffs!!!"
"okay & then THIS my absolute favorite piece just too perfect for the playoffs, couldn't resist"
In her last story, Ali shared a mirror selfie, revealing another outfit for the playoffs. She is seen wearing a black crop top under a printed gray coat. In the caption, she wished her followers "goodnight" and showed support for the Knicks.
Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Marks shares an adorable picture of daughter Jordyn dressed in Knicks gear
Jalen Brunson's wife Ali Marks shared an adorable picture of the Knicks' superstar's daughter. On Sunday, the two-time All-Star's wife uploaded an image of her daughter, Jordyn James Brunson, dressed in Knicks gear on her Instagram story.
In the picture, the kid is seen sitting on the floor looking away from the camera. She is wearing a cream-colored T-shirt with a Knicks logo on the front. She is also wearing a blue scarf on her team with small NY Knicks logos all over it. Marks expressed her thoughts about her daughter's outfit in the story caption.
"she was game ready," Marks wrote.
Jalen Brunson and his wife are high school sweethearts who went to Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois. However, they went to different colleges to pursue their career. Brunson enrolled at Villanova while Marks went to the University of Illinois. They tied the knot in July 2023 and welcomed their daughter on Jul. 31, 2024.
