Jalen Brunson tired of being asked about former Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo - "They're not my boys"

The New York Knicks will feature Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo on the roster next season. The three were former Villanova standouts who led the Wildcats to the 2016 NCAA basketball championship.

Before this year’s trade deadline, the Portland Trail Blazers sent Hart to the Knicks for Cam Reddish and a first-round pick. New York also recently signed DiVincenzo as an unrestricted free agent after a stellar one-year stay with the Golden State Warriors.

Naturally, Jalen Brunson, the earliest to arrive in the Big Apple among the three, had to answer questions about his new Knicks teammates. He couldn’t resist indulging in some playful banter and troll some annoying fans in the process

“Let’s get one thing straight, stop asking me about jJosh [Hart]. Don’t ask about Donte [DiVincenzo].

I don't like them, they’re not my boys. They are coworkers. Nothing more. Thank you.”

Josh Hart played for the LA Lakers in his rookie year in 2017. Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson started their NBA careers with the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

The trio of former Wildcats are missing one key piece to their 2016 championship run. Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, who could be emerging as a superstar, is unlikely to be moved. If the Knicks were to trade for Bridges, Hart, Brunson or DiVincenzo could also be part of the deal.

The three New York Knicks teammates will surely relish playing with each other again. They already have the chemistry and the bond to help the team push for a deeper playoff run than last season.

Tom Thibodeau will find a way to fit Donte DiVincenzo around Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart

Jalen Brunson has turned into a borderline All-Star under New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. Many were surprised he didn’t make it to the selection this year.

Next season, he should be able to put together another strong case. He has been a fixture in Thibodeau’s lineups and was arguably the better player than Julius Randle.

Josh Hart, after the trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, slowly and steadily carved himself a role under Thibodeau. He is listed as a shooting guard but has made his mark as the team’s small forward.

Hart started in five playoff games as the small forward. Jalen Brunson was the Knicks’ point guard for every game in the postseason.

RJ Barrett usually plays shooting guard for the Knicks with Brunson. The arrival of Donte DiVincenzo may mean the former Warrior will have to play with the second unit. “The Big Ragu” isn’t a stranger to off-the-bench roles. He started just once in Golden State’s 13 playoff games.

The New York Knicks know they have a logjam at the guard spots. Still, they acquired another perimeter player in the offseason. Tom Thibodeau is likely convinced the team will improve when he has Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo on the roster.

