Jalen Brunson stats tonight: All-Star guard sizzles with 42 points in Knicks win vs Kings

Jalen Brunson's 42 points powered the New York Knicks to a 98-91 win over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday. The guard sizzled in a low-scoring affair as New York's defense kept Sacramento in check. The win saw the Knicks improve to 40-27 and fourth in the East. The Kings (38-28) are now seventh and are still play-in contenders despite the loss.

As for Brunson, it was his second 40-point game in a row after his 45 points in their win against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week.

Brunson's evening was studded with four assists. He shot 17-of-28 from the field, and 5-of-10 from downtown. Add to three of his four shots from the free throw line, and the 27-year-old had quite the field day, as New York continued their three-game winning streak.

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

On the game front, he had support from Donte DiVincenzo (15 points), while Josh Hart had nine points and 12 rebounds. It was Isaiah Hartenstein with his work on the defensive end with 14 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 21 points and 14 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 20 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. Malik Monk propped 18 off the bench.

Jalen Brunson joins Knicks legends Patrick Ewing and Carmelo Anthony after his 42-point explosion

Jalen Brunson's performance was one for the record books, as he joined former Knicks superstars Carmelo Anthony and Patrick Ewing for the most consecutive games with 40 or more points. He had 45 points against Portland, his seventh 40-point game of the season.

On Saturday, the guard became the first Knicks player to reach that total in back-to-back games since Anthony. Bernard King is the other Knicks player to do it.

Brunson is in the middle of another scintillating season with the Knicks. At the time of writing, he averages 27.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. His last five games have seen him average 30.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

New York has been one of the more impressive teams in the East this season, and after their second-round exit last season, they will hope to make a deeper run in the playoffs this time around as the regular season enters it's final stretch.

With Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson dealing with long-term injuries, much depends on Jalen Brunson to keep the side in contention as they gear up for a stern test in the playoffs.