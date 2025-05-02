Jalen Green catches heat from LeBron James' friend in brutal Draya Michele callout

Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets will look to stave off elimination once more when they face the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Friday.

Ad

Ahead of the game, social media personality Cuffs Tha Legend, who is a friend of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, poked fun at Rockets guard Jalen Green and his girlfriend, Draya Michele, on X.

"Draya legacy on the line tonight too #thatCat," Cuffs The Legend tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Since they started dating in 2023, Green and Michele's relationship has been under the microscope. It has turned heads and raised eyebrows as she is 18 years older than Green, and Michelle has a son named who was born in 2002, just like the standout guard.

Last year, rapper and podcaster Joe Budden aimed at Michele, accusing her of being a predator and grooming Green, after Michele announced her pregnancy when Green was only 21. The couple welcomed a daughter together last May.

Ad

A look at Jalen Green and the Rockets' Game 6 matchup versus the Warriors

After losing Game 1 on April 20, Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets rallied in Game 2 (April 23), defending home court to tie things at 1-1. However, the team lost games three (Saturday) and four (Monday), and faced a 3-1 series deficit.

While Houston was able to pick up a dominant 131-116 win in Game 5 on Wednesday, the team has an uphill battle if it wants to advance to the second round.

Ad

Throughout NBA history, only 13 teams have successfully come back from a 3-1 hole. Most recently, the Denver Nuggets accomplished the feat in 2020 over the Utah Jazz, and then against the LA Clippers.

In this series, Green has struggled to find his rhythm, averaging just 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game after averaging 21.0 points in the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More