Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele turns heads in $1,850 Balenciaga boots while out shopping

Jalen Green's relationship with model Draya Michele has been a viral topic since the two were linked in August 2023. On Tuesday, Michele shared a snap of her donning a pair of Balenciaga boots while shopping. Their price tag, $1,850, is listed on the Balenciaga website as the Alaska Fur High Boot.

The boots feature a split calfskin and synthetic material with a thick rubber sole included. They also have a thick rubber sole with the Balenciaga logo on the back of the footwear.

Michele shared the image on her Instagram stories and in an individual post on social media. She also tagged Fashion Nova, the fast fashion retail company, on her post, garnering over 27,032 likes on Instagram.

She completed the look with a matching green shirt and shorts while maintaining a strong spotlight on the presence of the boots.

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele

During a public interview with TMZ Sports, Jalen Green and Draya Michele were asked to address the criticism surrounding their relationship.

"I don't know what people's problem is," Michele said. "Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day."

The couple has a 17-year age gap, one of the main reasons their relationship has received strong reactions from the public. But that hasn't stopped the two from staying together.

Moreover, this isn't the first time the two were spotted together in public, as Michele would sometimes attend Green's Rockets games.

Jalen Green's girlfriend shared a heartfelt post about the birth of her daughter on Mother's Day

Draya Michele recalled the time her father died on Mother's Day in 2021. However, she has just found another reason to align with the festive day, which is a cause for celebration. The birth of her daughter with Jalen Green arrived on the same day.

The NBA guard not being visible in her post. It was important for Michele to ensure her post highlighted her special moment with her daughter.

She expressed gratitude for the arrival of her daughter and how it opened the opportunity to form new memories in the process.

