  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jalen Green
  • Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele turns heads in $1,850 Balenciaga boots while out shopping

Jalen Green's baby mama Draya Michele turns heads in $1,850 Balenciaga boots while out shopping

By Jone Mallorca
Modified Jul 02, 2024 20:11 GMT
Jalen Green
Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele showcases $1,850 Balenciaga boots (Image Credit: Jalen Green and Draya Michele's Instagram)

Jalen Green's relationship with model Draya Michele has been a viral topic since the two were linked in August 2023. On Tuesday, Michele shared a snap of her donning a pair of Balenciaga boots while shopping. Their price tag, $1,850, is listed on the Balenciaga website as the Alaska Fur High Boot.

The boots feature a split calfskin and synthetic material with a thick rubber sole included. They also have a thick rubber sole with the Balenciaga logo on the back of the footwear.

Michele shared the image on her Instagram stories and in an individual post on social media. She also tagged Fashion Nova, the fast fashion retail company, on her post, garnering over 27,032 likes on Instagram.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

She completed the look with a matching green shirt and shorts while maintaining a strong spotlight on the presence of the boots.

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele

During a public interview with TMZ Sports, Jalen Green and Draya Michele were asked to address the criticism surrounding their relationship.

"I don't know what people's problem is," Michele said. "Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day."

The couple has a 17-year age gap, one of the main reasons their relationship has received strong reactions from the public. But that hasn't stopped the two from staying together.

Moreover, this isn't the first time the two were spotted together in public, as Michele would sometimes attend Green's Rockets games.

Jalen Green's girlfriend shared a heartfelt post about the birth of her daughter on Mother's Day

Draya Michele recalled the time her father died on Mother's Day in 2021. However, she has just found another reason to align with the festive day, which is a cause for celebration. The birth of her daughter with Jalen Green arrived on the same day.

The NBA guard not being visible in her post. It was important for Michele to ensure her post highlighted her special moment with her daughter.

She expressed gratitude for the arrival of her daughter and how it opened the opportunity to form new memories in the process.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी