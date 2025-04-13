Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele drives Ferrari barefoot in leopard print dress

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele took a trip down memory lane in a social media post. It has her driving a Ferrari barefoot while wearing a leopard print dress.

Michele, 40, mother of the Houston Rockets guard's 11-month-old daughter, shared a video of her taking a drive in a Ferrari with no footwear on.

She captioned her post with:

"Throwback of me driving my Ferrari barefoot is crazy."

Draya Michele's Instagram story post

Draya Michele is a social media personality and actress with an affinity for cars, regularly featuring them in her posts.

She and Green were first spotted together in public in August 2023 and have been inseparable since. They welcomed their first child in May 2024.

Michele used to be engaged to NFL star Orlando Scandrick, with whom she has a son, Jru. She became a mother at the age of 17 to a son named Knicko, who was born in 2002.

The Basketball Wives LA cast member has been a steady supporter of Jalen Green and the Rockets, present at their games whenever possible.

Draya Michele proud and happy with progress in Jalen Green's career

Jalen Green has been steadily building a solid career in the NBA, and his girlfriend Draya Michelle could not be prouder and happier.

Michele, who is 17 years older than the former G League standout, shared that it brings her joy to see Green fulfill his basketball goals as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Their relationship has had its share of critics, but they have been keeping it strong, anchored, she said, on the love and support they have for one another and bonded by the daughter they have together.

In October last year, Green signed a 3-year, $105.33-million Rookie Scale contract extension with Houston, a development, which Draya Michele said, was huge for the high-flying star and the career he is trying to build in the NBA.

She celebrated it by congratulating her man in an Instagram post, writing:

"Congrats!!! Term short. Money lonnnnng!"

Now playing in his fourth year with the Rockets, Green continues to improve. He is currently averaging 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33 minutes per game.

He has been a key part in Houston's reemergence this season, which has the team assured of the No. 2 seeding in the playoffs and considered to be among the teams to be reckoned with in the postseason.

