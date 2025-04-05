Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele drops 1-word reaction to Rockets star's stunning reverse dunk 

Jalen Green’s girlfriend, Draya Michele, dropped a one-word reaction to the Houston Rockets star’s stunning display of athleticism against the OKC Thunder. Late in the first quarter, Green caught a lob thrown by Tari Eason and finished the alley-oop with a stylish reverse dunk.
Michele was surprised by Green’s stellar play and shared a one-word reaction to it in an Instagram story:
“Woah.” Michele wrote.
This was followed by another story highlighting Jalen Green’s impressive dunk:
“Like what are you even doing up there like that?!?” she added.
Check out her reactions below:
The Rockets won this game 125-111 and improved to 51-27 for the season. Green and Alperen Sengun were key in the win. Green finished his night with 34 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while Sengun recorded 31 points, four assists and three steals.
Amen Thompson was also key for the Rockets and finished the night with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Houston is now comfortable holding the second seed in the Western Conference. They are being trailed by the LA Lakers, who are three and a half games behind in third (47-30).
Green has been the Rockets' best player this season. He has made 77 appearances for the team, recording 21.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 3.4 apg while shooting 42.6% from the field.
Jalen Green was named Western Conference Player of the Week
Houston Rockets star Jalen Green was named Western Conference Player of the Week for his performances from March 24 to March 30. Green led the Rockets to a 3-0 stretch, recording 28.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 4.0 apg while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc.
They defeated the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns before losing to the LA Lakers on Monday. The Rockets will now play the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets to close their season. They have some tough games coming up, but they can lock in the second seed by winning just two out of four.
Looking at the standings, it is becoming increasingly likely that Houston will face one of the play-in teams during the first round of the playoffs. It'll be interesting to see what Jalen Green and Co. have in store during this final stretch.
