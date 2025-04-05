Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele drops 1-word reaction to Rockets star's stunning reverse dunk 

Jalen Green’s girlfriend, Draya Michele, dropped a one-word reaction to the Houston Rockets star’s stunning display of athleticism against the OKC Thunder. Late in the first quarter, Green caught a lob thrown by Tari Eason and finished the alley-oop with a stylish reverse dunk.

Ad

Michele was surprised by Green’s stellar play and shared a one-word reaction to it in an Instagram story:

“Woah.” Michele wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was followed by another story highlighting Jalen Green’s impressive dunk:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Like what are you even doing up there like that?!?” she added.

Check out her reactions below:

Draya Michele's reaction to Green's reverse dunk (Source: @drayamichele/Instagram)

The Rockets won this game 125-111 and improved to 51-27 for the season. Green and Alperen Sengun were key in the win. Green finished his night with 34 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while Sengun recorded 31 points, four assists and three steals.

Ad

Trending

Amen Thompson was also key for the Rockets and finished the night with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Houston is now comfortable holding the second seed in the Western Conference. They are being trailed by the LA Lakers, who are three and a half games behind in third (47-30).

Green has been the Rockets' best player this season. He has made 77 appearances for the team, recording 21.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 3.4 apg while shooting 42.6% from the field.

Ad

Jalen Green was named Western Conference Player of the Week

Expand Tweet

Ad

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green was named Western Conference Player of the Week for his performances from March 24 to March 30. Green led the Rockets to a 3-0 stretch, recording 28.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 4.0 apg while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc.

They defeated the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns before losing to the LA Lakers on Monday. The Rockets will now play the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets to close their season. They have some tough games coming up, but they can lock in the second seed by winning just two out of four.

Looking at the standings, it is becoming increasingly likely that Houston will face one of the play-in teams during the first round of the playoffs. It'll be interesting to see what Jalen Green and Co. have in store during this final stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More