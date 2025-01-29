Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele drops 2-word message while turning heads in orange swimwear

Jalen Green has doing pretty well on and off the court, with the Houston Rockets second in the West and girlfriend Draya Michele turning heads. Michele recently dropped a two-word message after sharing the newest piece of swimwear in her collection.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Michele was enjoying the beach somewhere. She was coming from near the coast into the camera, showing off her body and orange bikini. It's part of the latest collection of her swimwear line Mint Swim, which was launched in 2013.

"Best life," Michele wrote.

Draya Michele shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: Screengrabbed from @drayamichele)

According to Draya Michele's other IG stories, the orange bikini is part of Mint Swim's Birthday Collection, which went live on its official online store on Tuesday. The collection has several colors, but its main feature is several oval beads as part of the two-piece swimsuits.

Michele launched Mint Swim in 2013 as part of her dream to have her own swimwear line. She had a starting capital of $12,000 and turned it into a successful business that had more than a million dollars in sales two years later.

Speaking to Andscape in 2017, the entrepreneur and social media influencer opened up about the success of Mint Swim.

"It's difficult to start any type of clothing line, because your head is filled with a bunch of ideas," Michele said. "You want to make something that you love, but then there's a fear that everyone else isn’t going to love it."

Draya Michele was still with NFL star Orlando Scandrick at the time of the interview. The couple has since broken up though they share a son named Jru. She has since been linked to Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, who is 17 years her junior.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green don't care about what people say about them

Draya Michele and Jalen Green don't care about what people say about them. (Photo: IMAGN)

Once the news about their relationship broke out, many on the internet accused Draya Michele of many things due to their age difference. However, Michele and Jalen Green were not bothered by any of it when asked by TMZ Sports last year during the NBA offseason.

"We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff," Michele said. "We block it out and mind our business. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day."

Michele and Green have a daughter together who was born last year, but her name is not available to the public. She also has a son named Kniko born from a previous relationship and Jru with NFL star Orlando Scandrick.

