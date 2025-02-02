Jalen Green’s girlfriend Draya Michele hits Cancun for lavish girls’ getaway

Draya Michele, Jalen Green’s girlfriend, has been enjoying time with friends as they celebrate her birthday in Cancun. On Saturday, she posted a reel on Instagram to showcase her getaway in Cancun, where she enjoyed the company of her friends and spent some time on the beach.

Michele and her friends enjoyed drinks, got wet on the beach, and danced in bars to celebrate the model actress’ special day.

“Hi, professional vacationer here. Celebrated my life for the 2nd year in a row in Cancun #GarzaBlancaLife #vacation #girlstrip #cancun,” Michele captioned her post.

In the video, Michele's friends greeted her at two dinners to mark her 40th birthday. However, her boyfriend, Houston Rockets star guard Jalen Green, wasn't there because he was leading his NBA team in the regular season. Houston is the second seed in the Western Conference with a 32-16 win-loss record.

Michele also flaunted her looks in different swimsuits in the IG reel. The swimsuits are part of her company’s Mint Swim’s birthday collection, which includes numerous colors.

More than her acting stint, Michele’s swimwear line was her biggest career success. In 2013, she started with $12,000 in capital, which she flipped into a million-dollar company that still earns well over a decade later.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele dismiss critics about their relationship with a huge age gap

Jalen Green, now 22, and Draya Michele have been rumored to be together since 2023 when the Rockets player was just 21 and playing his third season in the NBA. The two have a 17-year age gap, which has raised eyebrows from the online community, especially because Green is just as old as Michele’s eldest son, Kniko Howard.

However, the two remained unfazed by society's judgments about their relationship. In a video by TMZ, they dismissed other people’s opinions saying that they do not care about them as long as they are happy.

"We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff…We block it out and mind our business. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day,” Michele said.

“We also don’t care,” Green said added.

Green and Michele welcomed their first daughter, Peace Moira, in May. In addition to Kniko, Michele has a son, Jru, with NFL player Orlando Scandrick.

Peace Moira is Green’s second child as he also had a baby with California student Myah Iakopo, three months after her daughter Michele was born.

