Jalen Green vibes with GF Draya Michele in candid video after blockbuster trade to Phoenix Suns

New Phoenix Suns star Jalen Green shared a candid video from his vacation with girlfriend Draya Michele. Green and Michele have been together since August 2023, and they have a daughter together named Lyght, who was born on May 12, 2024.

Ad

In a post on his Instagram stories, Green shared a reel with Michel during their summer vacation. She was wearing a yellow fishnet-style one-piece suit, while he was donning comfortable summer clothes. They appeared to be going on a bicycle ride before he video ended.

The song playing during the reel was "gen5" by rapper SheLovesMeechie. It might or might not be appropriate based on the lyrics on the screen. Nevertheless, the couple seemed to be enjoying some time away as a new chapter of Green's career begins.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jalen Green was part of a blockbuster trade involving Kevin Durant earlier this month. Green was packaged with Dillon Brooks and several picks and sent to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the 2014 NBA MVP.

The former No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft gets a fresh start in Phoenix, though his fit seems to be quite odd with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal already on the roster. They all play the same position, though the future of Beal with the Suns is uncertain.

Ad

On the other hand, the Rockets have locked in on KD, who is seeking to win another championship. Houston managed to retain their best players such as Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. They are expected to challenge the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference next season.

Dwyane Wade shares advice to Suns regarding Jalen Green

Dwyane Wade shares advice to Suns regarding Jalen Green. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Phoenix Suns could start a rebuild if they wanted to, focusing on the development of Jalen Green. They could also retain Devin Booker and make them their core duo. Dwyane Wade advised the Suns front office to prioritize Green over Bradley Beal in a recent episode of his "Time Out" podcast.

Ad

"Beal has been in the league for a very long time," Wade said. "I ain't worried about what Beal got to say to me. If I got me a (23)-year-old, I get two years to see if he's going to reach a potential that we all think he has a potential to reach. Beal? You be all right. I'm just keeping it real."

Ad

The Suns were in the NBA Finals in 2021, but have faltered over the past couple of years, including missing the playoffs last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More