Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele lists out $37,000,000 and three more things she needs post-Phoenix trade

Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, was already making plans for the eventual shift to Phoenix. Now, the former Houston Rockets' star was included in the blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns that sent superstar Kevin Durant to the Rockets.

On Sunday, Michele posted a series of social media posts, listing things she would need before shifting to the new city. In the first two of her Instagram Stories, she shared that she needed lashes and a car wash.

In her next Instagram Story, she posted a video, once again listing necessary items from the start. She added two more things: a new phone and $37 million.

"A list of things that I need. One, a full set of lashes. Two, a car wash. Three, a new phone because my screen has a crack in it and I don’t do that but I don’t got time to sit in Apple all day. Number four, $37 million. Damn, I forgot my lottery ticket in the house, I won $10 other day.

[Credit: IG/@drayamichele]

Green has spent four years playing for the Rockets since the team drafted him in 2021. During his stint in Houston, Jalen Green averaged 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Draya Michele addresses hate against her relationship with Jalen Green

Draya Michele and Jalen Green's relationship has drawn widespread attention dure to their 17-year age gap. Michele, a reality TV personality, also has a son the same age as Green.

Despite the backlash against their relationship, Green and Michele maintain a strong relationship. During a 2024 outing in West Hollywood, TMZ caught up with the couple, who dismissed the criticisms and emphasized that they don't pay attention to outside chatter and opinions.

"We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff," Michele said. "We block it out and mind our business."

"We also don't care," Green added.

Draya Michele also addressed people having problems with their age gap, saying:

"Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird."

Jalen Green and his "Basketball Wives LA" star girlfriend welcomed their baby girl Lyght Green last year in May.

