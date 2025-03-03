“Subtle s*xy surprise in the back": Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele sings Kim Kardashian’s fashion praises after Balenciaga Oscar look

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele praised Kim Kardashian for her look at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. On Monday, the reality TV star shared Kardashian's reel on her Instagram story, featuring the supermodel's red-carpet arrival at the prestigious event.

Michele sang praises of the supermodel's look in the caption of her upload.

"I love this look so much. So elegant in the front and a subtle s*xy surprise in the back.🍦"

Jalen Green's girlfriend praises Kim Kardashian for her Oscar look. (Credits: @drayamichele/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian wore a custom iteration of the Balenciaga Ballgown from the brand's 2025 couture collection. The dress had two looks in one. The front featured a frock with the back being a backless mini-skirt. According to WWD, the supermodel's longtime stylist, Dani Levi, helped her achieve the look for the occasion.

In the video, the Skims founder carried her frock while pivoting on a spot to strike different poses for the cameras. In her following stories, Jalen Green's girlfriend gave her fans a look into her breakfast diet.

Michele gives her fans a look at her breakfast diet. (Credits: @drayamichele/Instagram)

She shared a picture of her breakfast, which featured avocado and scrambled eggs.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele have been dating since August 2023. They share a daughter who was born on May 12, 2024.

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele pens heartfelt tribute for the Rockets star on his special day

On Feb. 9, Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele penned a heartfelt tribute for her boyfriend on his special day, sharing a picture on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday my love 1 of 1," Michele captioned her upload.

Jalen Green's girlfriend gives a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend on his special day. (Credits: @drayamichel/Instagram)

The picture on her story featured her striking a pose for the camera while standing in front of her boyfriend. Green looked straight into the camera while standing near a car.

Green is having a breakout season with the Rockets. He has evolved into an elite perimeter threat who is also able to get rough in the paint to get the job done. Green is averaging 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Thanks to Green's shooting prowess, the Rockets are having one of their best runs in the past decade. They have a 37-23 record and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings.

