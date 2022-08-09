"We traded you for Ben Simmons and he had surgery and didn't play" - Jalen Rose believes Kevin Durant is one of most loyal people around in NBA

This offseason, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been the biggest topic of conversation. Following a first-round exit in the postseason, the two-time Finals MVP informed the organization that he wishes to be traded.

As one of the game's top talents, this news instantly shook the NBA landscape. On top of this, Durant is under contract for the next four seasons. Meaning whoever can pull off this mega-deal will have his services long-term.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Sources: Kevin Durant informed Joe Tsai that he does not have faith in the Nets‘ direction. The meeting was described as transparent and professional, with a clear message: Keep me -- or the GM and coach. theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

While many have held negative feelings towards Durant for some of his decisions, one former player praised the All-Star forward.

During the recent installment of "Jalen & Jacoby," Jalen Rose stated that KD is a loyal friend for how he's handeled things regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

"Find you a friend that's loyal as KD cause let me tell you something the way James Harden quit on the Nets we have to have some real conversations.

"You know what I'm saying? We ended up trading Harden for Ben Simmons. We traded you for Ben Simmons and he had surgery and didn't play.

"They didn't pay Kyrie. You don't think they've had some conversations? Find you a friend, that's is loyal as KD. I appreciate whatever friendship they had before they played together."

Is Jalen Rose right about Kevin Durant being a loyal friend?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3

Jalen Rose might feel adamant about KD being a loyal friend, but a strong case can be made otherwise. For starters, how things have unfolded in Brooklyn does not match up with how Rose feels.

Durant and Kyrie Irving both signed with the Nets together because they wanted to play together. Now that things haven't gone as planned, KD is looking to explore other avenues.

If here were that loyal, he would be fully committed to working the situation out between his close friend and the organization.

Nets Videos @SNYNets There is "a lot of pessimism" on a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future



Kyrie Irving is "in a good place and comfortable" with the Nets right now



with the latest notes in Brooklyn: There is "a lot of pessimism" on a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near futureKyrie Irving is "in a good place and comfortable" with the Nets right now @IanBegley with the latest notes in Brooklyn: on.sny.tv/9D27KRF ▪️ There is "a lot of pessimism" on a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future▪️ Kyrie Irving is "in a good place and comfortable" with the Nets right now@IanBegley with the latest notes in Brooklyn: on.sny.tv/9D27KRF https://t.co/eUgyqJOBdn

Another wrinkle in this whole thing is the timing of it all. Initially, it appeared Irving would be the only one out the door after his contract negotiations did not go as planned. After finally locking himself in for next season, KD decided he wanted out as well. It was a rather interesting turn of events for a duo who was fully committed on joining forces.

The Harden saga shouldn't be held against Durant because it's clear he had nothing to do with the former MVP wanting out of Brooklyn. KD is a phenomenal talent and is well on his way to being one of the greatest offensive players ever, but it's hard to back up Rose's comments regarding his loyalty.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar