Jalen Rose pays tribute to trendsetter mom who originated deluge of sporting namesakes

Former NBA player Jalen Rose paid tribute to his late mom, Jeanne Rose, who is credited with creating the name "Jalen". Resharing an X post highlighting seven new players named "Jalen" being drafted in the 2025 NFL draft, Rose paid tribute to his trendsetter mom on Saturday.

"RIP MA!!! 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹" Rose tweeted.

As per NBA.com, Jeanne created the name as a combination of "James" and "Leonard". When he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1994, Jalen Rose was the first "Jalen" to enter the league. He was still the only "Jalen" to play in the league when he retired in 2007.

A few years since, a deluge of players named "Jalen" or its variants like "Jaylen" or "Jaylin" have hit the league, totalling 28 players so far. It has been the most popular name in the league for the last three seasons, and a similar effect has been taking place in the NFL as seen in the post Rose shared.

The name debuted at No. 378 on the list of most popular boys' names in the USA after Jalen Rose's first collegiate season with the Fab Five at the University of Michigan in 1992. "Jaylen" debuted at no. 668 the following year, and both names have stayed in the top 1000 ever since.

Jalen Rose shares shocking revelation NCAA Final Four struggle

Jalen Rose was brought up single-handedly by his mom and didn't have a relationship with his father, former No.1 pick in the 1967 NBA Draft, Jimmy Walker, until later in life.

During a recent interview with Tamron Hall, Rose revealed that he never talked with his father until his NBA career began in 1994.

"One of the greatest things that inspired me is that once I made it to the NBA is that I actually got to have a phone conversation with my biological father," Rose said.

Jalen Rose further shared that his father first reached out to him via a letter while he was preparing to play in the NCAA Final Four. He cited the shock of getting contacted by his father as a significant reason for his underwhelming performance in the game, which concluded in a loss for Michigan.

While Jeanne Rose passed away in 2020, the former NBA star doesn't miss a chance to spotlight the real MVP in his life.

