Jalen Williams Injury Update: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's teammate out indefinitely during Thunder roadtrip

OKC Thunder forward Jalen Williams has been ruled out indefinitely because of a hip injury. The 2025 All-Star has been on an excellent run with the Thunder alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but he would be sitting out his team's game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported about Williams' status on Tuesday. Williams did not travel with the Thunder and opted to stay in Oklahoma to work out.

"Jalen Williams didn’t make the trip with the Thunder, per Mark Daigneault, who said he’s just back in OKC working out and that there isn’t a current timeline for his return," Bontemps tweeted.

ESPN's Tim McMahon confirmed Bontemps' report and added that Williams' absence is due to the same hip strain that kept him out of the Nuggets matchup on Monday.

"Thunder All-Star forward Jalen Williams has been ruled out vs. Celtics tomorrow due to hip strain that sidelined him for the second half of Monday’s loss to the Nuggets," Macmahon tweeted.

Williams is a key member of OKC's young core that has dominated the Western Conference. This season, he is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on 47.8% shooting.

The Thunder are leading the Western Conference with a 53-12 record. They were on a seven-game winning streak before the 140-127 loss to the Nuggets.

"Probably means more to us than him": Jalen Williams expresses his honest feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning the MVP race

Jalen Williams shared his thoughts on the idea of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning the MVP award this season. Thunder beat writer Brandon Rahbar reported Williams' statement on X on Sunday.

"It means a lot," Williams said. "Probably means more to us than him," Williams said. "At the same time, we’re all focused on winning. And winning solves a lot of those issues."

Gilgeous-Alexander is continuing his breakout form, which cemented him as one of the best players in the league last season. The three-time All-Star is averaging 32.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 6.2 apg on 52.5% shooting.

