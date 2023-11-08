Jamal Murray Injury Update: Looking at latest status of Denver Nuggets superstar

The Denver Nuggets have confirmed that Jamal Murray will be sidelined for the remainder of the month, as they take a cautious approach to addressing injuries. Murray is currently dealing with a right hamstring strain and needs at least three to four weeks of recovery.

The Nuggets are assuring that Murray won't have to deal with any lingering issues after he's recovered from the injury. Lingering issues from past injuries have been a problem, not just for the Canadian point guard, but also for other NBA stars.

In Denver's last contest against the Chicago Bulls, the point guard only played 10 minutes as he injured his hamstring. According to coach Michael Malone, Murray missed the near end of the team's training camp with a similar injury. Malone, however, believes that he had the injury after a specific play against the Bulls.

Murray is out in their season matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who will be without Draymond Green due to personal issues. The 2023 NBA champion is averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists for the Nuggets so far this season.

Experts believe that the 6-foot-4 guard will take a huge leap this season and earn his first All-Star nod for the first time in his career.

Jamal Murray wants to be an All-Star this season

Many have watched Jamal Murray grow his brand of basketball over the past few seasons. He's already in his seventh season, but he still hasn't made the All-Star team despite his stellar efforts. This season, he's looking forward to making the All-Star team and keep on winning for the Nuggets.

"Yeah, for sure." Murray said when asked if he desires to be an All-Star one day. "You want to win everything you possibly can. I actually want to win something defensive this year or be in the conversation at least. But I think I'm on a team where we're trying to win a championship and you can't let those side missions get in the way.

"That's why some games I'll have two assists, five assists, 15 assists, 10 points, 20 points. I feel like it's whatever the team needs that day and and when you're winning so much, you try to stay consistent with that and not veer off. So sometimes they need me to do more, sometimes they need me to do less when it’s someone else's night."

Murray is in the right environment to be an All-Star this season. After overcoming a plethora of obstacles to win the title last year, there's a huge chance he could be considered for the All-Star team this season.

