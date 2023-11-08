Why is Jamal Murray not playing against Warriors? Exploring reasons behind Nuggets starter's absence (November 6)

The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray for their November 8 contest against the Golden State Warriors. Murray is listed on Denver's official injury report as 'out' due to a hamstring strain on his right leg. Murray sustained the injury while playing against the Chicago Bulls on November 4.

The championship-winning guard has been producing at a high level to begin the season. Murray has participated in seven games thus far, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range.

Denver's guard rotation will now be put to the test as they get ready to face a Golden State team that boasts both Steph Curry and Chris Paul in their ranks. Perimeter defense will be at a premium for the Nuggets in their upcoming contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Murray's injury projects to be an ongoing issue for the Nuggets this season. He was reportedly dealing with hamstring tightness during training camp, and his current absence is an escalation of those issues.

In a recent media availability, head coach Mike Malone noted how he doesn't expect the injury to be a short-lived issue.

"We'll kind of continue to talk to our doctors, but his injury is not a one- or two-game injury," Malone said. "That's what I do know. This will be something that will be longer than we would like."

Denver will hope to manage any lingering injury so that Murray can continue to produce at a high level moving forward.

Exploring Jamal Murray's absence vs Warriors due to a hamstring issue

Jamal Murray missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to an ACL injury sustained in the 2020-21 season. He returned to the Denver Nuggets rotation last season and instantly helped them to win the first championship in franchise history.

Murray participated in 65 regular-season games, averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field.

This season, Murray has played in seven games. His injury was sustained during the second quarter of play against the Chicago Bulls when he went into a push-off move and reportedly felt the tightening of his hamstring.

Murray currently doesn't have a timeline for when he will return to the court. Denver will likely be cautious with the injury and look to manage it throughout the rest of the season. As such, Murray could receive rest days and miss some games to allow his leg to heal.

Denver's goal will be to ensure Murray is fit for the postseason, as that's when his impact will be needed the most.