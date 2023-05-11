Jamal Murray Status: Nuggets' star questionable for Game 6 against Suns

Jamal Murray may not play in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. The Denver Nuggets guard is dealing with a non-COVID illness and his status is questionable for the upcoming matchup.

Considering how amazing the 6-foot-3 guard has been this postseason, the Nuggets will be at a big disadvantage without him. He's having a great run in the playoffs and has been crucial for Denver so far.

Murray's status for the matchup will be revealed shortly before Game 6 starts. However, he'll likely be sidelined considering that he's feeling under the weather. The star player has played in every single game of the postseason so far, but that streak will probably come to an end on Thursday.

Jamal Murray's status for Game 6 is very pessimistic

Jamal Murray has appeared in 10 postseason games this year, averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's been the second-best player for the Denver Nuggets, right after Nikola Jokic.

Murray has had several great performances so far in the postseason, but will likely miss Game 6. Fortunately for the Nuggets, they have a 3-2 lead and will be playing on the road, so they can afford to be without the guard for one game.

However, Jokic and the rest of the squad will certainly do their best to finish the series on Thursday night.

Murray's status is not very optimistic (Image via Getty Images)

According to Harrison Wind, a Denver Nuggets beat reporter, Murray is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

The good news for the Nuggets is that their star guard is not dealing with a serious injury. Considering that he missed the entire 2021-22 season because of an ACL injury, this is a big relief.

However, there is no guarantee that Jamal Murray's status will change to available for Game 7 if Denver loses on Thursday. Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday, although its exact time hasn't been revealed yet.

Murray has averaged nearly 25 points per game against the Suns (Image via Getty Images)

In five games against the Phoenix Suns, Jamal Murray has averaged 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He's the second-best scorer and ball distributor on the team, right after Nikola Jokic.

Murray has had a couple of high-scoring games so far in the playoffs. However, his 40-point game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round has been one of the best scoring performances so far in the postseason.

There is still a chance that the star player suits up for Game 6, but his final status will be revealed shortly before the game starts.

