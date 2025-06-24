  • home icon
  • James Harden accused of alleged negligence in shocking sexual assault lawsuit involving nephew

James Harden accused of alleged negligence in shocking sexual assault lawsuit involving nephew

By Sameer Khan
Published Jun 24, 2025 12:03 GMT
LA Clippers guard James Harden has been named in a civil lawsuit filed in Texas, as reported by The Athletic on Tuesday. The complaint accuses Harden’s nephew, Justice Armani Blackburn, of sexual assault. The former NBA MVP has been accused of negligence.

The lawsuit, obtained by The Athletic, suggests that the alleged crimes occurred at James Harden’s New Year’s party in Houston. Marisa Watley, who filed the litigation, claims that Blackburn sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.

Harden has been named for alleged negligence related to the conduct of his security staff. Watley, the plaintiff, is seeking a jury trial, along with compensatory and punitive damages.

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

